These Adorable Fake Pumpkins Will Tie Your Farmhouse Fall Decor Together

By Emily OBrien
 2 days ago
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sweater weather. Pumpkin doughnuts. Autumn is upon us! One of the best ways to get in the fall spirit is by decorating your home. You can make a surprisingly big impact without spending a lot of money, or without creating a giant yard display. And nothing says fall like pumpkins, am I right?

Bringing fake pumpkins into the mix allows you to expand your fall decor repertoire without having to worry about them spoiling, plus they’re reusable. Take them outside and never worry about the squirrels gobbling them up again. You can break them out year after year, using them in new and different ways. One year you might mix them in a bowl on your countertop and the next, you could scatter them across your bookshelves.

Amazon has a nice set fake pumpkins marked down right now, just in time to whip your home into proper autumn shape.

Ticlooc Mixed 12-Piece Artificial Pumpkins ($16)

This set of a dozen by Ticlooc gives you four each of white, burlap and black-and-white checkered fake pumpkins. Made from foam and wood, each one is small enough to fit in your palm and measures 3.35 inches in diameter and 2.75 inches tall. Create a Thanksgiving dinner centerpiece or banquet place settings full of rustic charm. Being so lightweight, they can even be used to make autumn wreaths.

Amazon users mentioned displaying them separately and as bowl fillers. The possibilities with these fake pumpkins go on and on. You could fill a glass vase, set them out at fall birthday parties or display them on your desk or place them in a tiered tray along with other fall decor items like twigs and leaves to make a larger statement. They also make festive decorations for fall-themed weddings.

The white pumpkins even offer a smooth surface that’s perfect for drawing jack-o’-lantern faces onto or writing names for place settings.

This 12-set of fake pumpkins is currently marked down slightly to $15.99 on Amazon (normally $16.99) but you can also add a coupon for saving another 15% on the product page, to cut it even further. The set comes highly recommended, with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. Several people mentioned how well they blended with their farmhouse decor while another reviewer mentioned using them on her mantel between lights. She said they are worth the money.

Reviewer Lisa B. called them so cute and said she puts them in her front porch lanterns and gets compliments all the time.

While the majority of the reviews on these fake pumpkins are positive, the negative reviews have lamented stems being broken off during transit or attached ones that aren’t properly centered.

If these palm-size pumpkins aren’t quite bold enough for your Halloween tastes, check out this 12-foot animated mummy from Lowe’s or a 25-foot Stay Puft Marshmallow Man inflatable!

