MLS

Yardbarker

Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi

For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow

Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Chelsea International Round-Up: Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic

The first international break of the season has got underway and over half of the Chelsea squad have been called up to represent their country, primarily in preparation for the Qatar World Cup in a couple of months time. An early setback for the United States saw Christian Pulisic pulled...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Iglesias set for Spain debut with World Cup calling

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The Real Betis striker hopes to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. Iglesias may also get a second game...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets rejects Barcelona exit talk as false

Barcelona skipper Sergio Busquets has dismissed speculation of him leaving the club this summer. Despite remaining as a guaranteed first team starter at the Camp Nou, he is into his 15th season in Catalonia, with his contract expiring at the end of 2022/23. Reports earlier this week, from Diario Sport...
MLS
Yardbarker

Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager

Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Frustrated Arsenal star now attracting interest from other English clubs

Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu frustrated at a lack of game time and is now attracting interest from other clubs. Tomiyasu is yet to start a game for Arsenal this season, with Mikel Arteta opting to play Ben White in an unfamiliar right-back position. The Japanese international has been involved in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Juventus 'Considered' Christian Pulisic Loan

Christian Pulisic angled for a move away from Chelsea this summer in search of a more prominent role. This move did not end up materializing and reports from Thursday touched on Italian side Juventus' interest in him. There was interest from domestic sides such as Manchester United and Newcastle and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

