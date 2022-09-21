Read full article on original website
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4: Netflix Teases Final Episodes With Set Video
During today’s fan event TUDUM, Netflix treated fans to exciting news about their favorite shows. Even though Season 4 of the comedy series Never Have I Ever is coming only in 2023 and the show is gearing up to end its run, some of its main cast members had a lot to celebrate in a fun, short video on set. The final season will see Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) entering her senior year in high school and dealing with the woes of late adolescence life.
epicstream.com
The Golden Spoon Episode 1 Release Date And Time, Preview
A new Kdrama will captivate viewers with its interesting storyline. The Golden Spoon is based on a webtoon of the same name. It depicts a life adventure story that a child born in a poor family became an acquired golden spoon by changing fate with a friend born in a rich family.
TVLine Items: Ghosts Trailer, Stargirl Star to V.C. Andrews Movie and More
Ghosts is doing a second take on the opening of Jay and Sam’s B&B in a newly released extended trailer for Season 2 of the hit CBS comedy. Airing Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:30/7:30c, the premiere finds the husband and wife disagreeing over whether to use their ghostly pals to spy on their guests. Elsewhere in the preview, Thor compares Trevor to Odin (“if Odin’s butt check always visible every time he bend over”); Flower reveals that she slept with a very popular band; Hetty has some strong feelings about the washer; and the basement ghosts get a visitor. Press PLAY above...
Collider
Netflix's 'Wednesday' Sets a Release Date for After Halloween
We can all breathe a collective sigh of relief - a release date for Netflix’s Wednesday has finally been revealed. Hopefully you’re the kind of Halloween season fan that celebrates throughout the month and all the way up until Thanksgiving, because the spooky Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar created series will drop on November 23.
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Spoilers: How Lady Alicent Hightower Dies in the Books
Since House of the Dragon starts about 170 years before the events of Game of Thrones, one thing fans can be certain of without spoilers is that pretty much all these characters have died canonically. If you're interested in reading ahead on the full story you can check out George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. Otherwise, read on for spoilers for the book and probably for House of the Dragon as well.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Chris Evans Says ‘Sam Wilson is Captain America’ Ahead of 4th Movie: Everything to Know About Anthony Mackie’s Marvel Film
A new leading man. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie playing the star-spangled superhero, a fact Chris Evans emphasized when addressing speculation that he’d return to the big screen as Steve Rogers. “Sam Wilson is Captain America,” Evans tweeted in July 2022 after a tweet from The Hollywood...
Popculture
'The Witcher' Season 3: Release Date Window Unveiled by Henry Cavill at Netflix TUDUM Event
The Witcher Season 3 will premiere on Netflix in the summer of 2023, star Henry Cavill announced on Saturday. During one of Netflix's virtual TUDUM events this weekend, Cavill made an appearance to announce the release date while stars Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan introduced new sneak peek clips at the series. The news came shortly after the announcement that The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere on Christmas day.
ComicBook
The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Blooper Reel Released by Netflix
It was announced last month that The Umbrella Academy would be returning to Netflix for a fourth and final season. The third season had success on the streaming site and was met with mostly positive reviews from fans. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the newest season a 4 out of 5 and called it the "weakest season of a still-great series." Currently, Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM, is taking place and the streaming site is sharing fun content from their best shows and movies. For fans of The Umbrella Academy, Netflix just dropped a blooper reel from the third season.
epicstream.com
Where to Start the Shadows House Manga After the Anime
Shadows House Season 2 is wrapping up, as is the case with most titles in the Summer 2022 anime lineup, but the mystery anime only gets more intriguing. So, if the adaptation left you hungry for more, here's where to start the Shadows House manga after the anime. Table of...
Collider
'Manifest' Season 4 Part 1 Trailer Hints at Answers for Flight 828
Even though fans don’t have much reason to celebrate their favorite series coming to an end, for a mystery story like Manifest this is a good thing. Series finale blues aside, this means that, even though the show is gearing up for its final flight, the answers are also coming. Season 4 will finally put the final pieces of the puzzle together and reveal what really went down when flight 828 disappeared and landed five years later as if nothing happened. During today's fan event TUDUM, Netflix teased what's coming to the last season of Manifest.
epicstream.com
Invasion Season 2 Release Date, Cast Updates, Plot Speculations, Trailer, and Everything We Know
Find out if the humans will survive the aliens' advances in Invasion season 2. Invasion Season 2 Release Date: When Will the Second Invasion Season Come Out?. Invasion Season 2 Cast: Who are the Actors Included in the Series?. Invasion Season 2 Crew: Who are the Creatives Behind the Scenes?
Popculture
'The Mole': Netflix Reboot Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed
The Mole is back for a new generation of deception. Netflix has shared the trailer for its newest reality competition series, The Mole. After nearly two decades since Anderson Cooper hosted the early 2000s ABC reality competition, the show is back with 12 new contestants competing to add money to a pot one of them will win. Nevertheless, one player is there to sabotage the rest — The Mole.
Read The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 144 Release Date, Raw, Countdown, Spoilers
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years just got published and everyone is already looking forward to the next chapter. This article will cover, everything you need to know about The Great Mage Returns After 4000 Years Chapter 144. We will also provide you with regularly updating official and unofficial sources where you can read the popular manhua. By the way, you can also check out our article on Top 10 Manga/Manhwa Like SSS Class Suicide Hunter.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Recap With Spoilers: "We Light the Way"
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the fifth episode of House of the Dragon. Continue reading at your own risk... House of the Dragon's fifth episode, "We Light the Way," begins in the Vale, following a character that has only been talked about on the series to this point. Lady Rhea Royce, head of House Royce and the rule of Runestone, is the wife that Daemon has so openly despised over the first few episodes. The first scene in the episode follows Rhea going off on a hunt, only to be met by a hooded Daemon walking along the road. After she correctly guesses that Viserys finally had enough of Daemon, she realized what he's there to do. He intentionally spooks her horse, causing it to fall on top of her and break her back. Daemon kills his wife as the camera cuts away.
ComicBook
Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule
Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
TVGuide.com
Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+: Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know
It's been two years since we said goodbye to the BAU team in Criminal Minds after CBS canceled the series. But now, Paramount+ is coming to the rescue with a series order for a Criminal Minds reboot for the platform, and crime drama fans everywhere can't wait to see more. With the premiere date getting closer, we know a good bit of information on what to expect from the revival series, including new cast members, storyline, and more.
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
