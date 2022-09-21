Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
witn22.org
Delaware State University President Tony Allen Named Distinguished Academy Fellow by the National Academy of Public Administration
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Delaware State University President Tony Allen joined a distinguished group of civic leaders Wednesday with his inclusion in the 2022 Class of Academy Fellows by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA). Academy Fellows assist NAPA, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization chartered by Congress, in reaching its...
WMDT.com
Sen. Addie Eckardt says her focus shifts to nursing following defeat in Cambridge Mayoral Race
CAMBRIDGE, Md- Following an unsuccessful bid for Cambridge Mayor, State Senator Addie Eckardt tells us she is regrouping before announcing any new plans to run for office. Eckardt tells us she is very involved in her nursing career, and her remaining term in office before January as a State Senator.
Cape Gazette
National press corps converges on Georgetown airport
A press corps on a scale never before seen in Sussex County, let alone at Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown, descended Sept. 20 in anticipation of a flight that never arrived. The airport that typically accommodates 40 flights a day was wall-to-wall reporters and photographers plus a few dozen onlookers,...
Cape Gazette
Tunnel To Towers 3.43 is best experienced in person
The Tunnel to Towers 3.43-mile run held Sept. 18 at Cape Henlopen State Park attracted runners and walkers, and several first responders in full gear. Mike Sewell was the overall winner, while Brittany Croll captured the women's race. John Costello won the male masters race, and Joanne Senft was the female masters winner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Truck convoy raises money for Delaware Special Olympics
HARRINGTON, Del.- Nearly 200 truck drivers from across the area met at the Delaware State Fairgrounds for a police-escorted 29-mile ride through Kent County, raising money and awareness for the Delaware Special Olympics. But before truckers hit the road- they held an auction for the Special Olympics, got to meet...
Cape Gazette
Sussex GOP denounces antisemitic flyers
The hateful incident that occurred in Rehoboth Beach this week with bags of antisemitic flyers being thrown into residents’ yards is evidence of just how radical some in this country have become. There is no place for this in our country, our state, our county or our neighborhoods. Make no mistake that we, the members of the Republican Party, emphatically denounce these actions and are hopeful the police will be able to identify those responsible. While we do not agree with the policies these members of the Biden administration promote, attacking their religion will not change the policies, and denigrating someone’s religion is never acceptable.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County rises to the occasion
Sussex County was thrust into the national spotlight Sept. 20, when unconfirmed reports said a plane full of Venezuelan migrants was headed to Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown. Screenshots of the flight plan quickly went viral through text messages and on social media. It wasn't a surprise to many, as...
Cape Gazette
Human and Civil Rights Commission condemns antisemitic flyers
The Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission works to promote amicable relations among all Delawareans. We are deeply troubled that antisemitic flyers were recently distributed to residences in the Rehoboth Beach area. This action has caused concern, alarm and revulsion. The views expressed in this hateful literature do not reflect...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Just outlandish’: Council members violated Delaware law by reissuing check to museum that flies Confederate flag
When three council members in Georgetown, Delaware, decided to reissue and deliver a voided $24,750 check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag, their actions constituted a “secret meeting” in violation of state law, the Attorney General’s Office has ruled. “A quorum of three councilmembers, through...
Narrow Delaware beach highway under threat from climate change
Even on sunny days, southern Delaware’s Route 1 has been overtopped with water from tidal flooding between Dewey Beach and Fenwick Island. Tropical storms and even nor’easters also threaten to cut off access to the highway that runs along a thin strip of land between the ocean and the bay.
Ground broken on new Kent County Family Court
Just three months after the groundbreaking of Sussex County’s new Family Court building, officials gathered in Dover Thursday to kick off construction of Kent County’s Family Court. The $117.7 million, three-story, 106,711 square-foot building, located at the corner of South Governors Avenue and Water Street, will be more than three times larger than the existing courthouse — expansion officials say ... Read More
WMDT.com
Firefly festival boosts local businesses in Dover
DOVER, Del.- Thursday the 22nd through Sunday the 25th marks the 10th Annual Firefly festival at the Dover Speedway grounds in Dover. The event features colorful costumes, camping, musical numbers, and thousands of fans. Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce President Dina Vendetti says- the city welcomes the crowds. “Any time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ocean City Today
Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show
OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Fun for Everyone: Two Days of Racing at Georgetown Speedway Sept. 30 & Oct. 1
GEORGETOWN, DE – Fun for everyone. The historic Georgetown Speedway prepares for a full weekend of racing on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Friday night (Sept. 30), the J.W. Brown Logging Modifieds and Blue Hen Dispose-All Crate 602 Sportsman compete in their penultimate events in the Sunoco Championship chase.
Cape Gazette
UUSD: No place for hateful rhetoric
I am outraged to be hearing from several directions about the antisemitic flyers distributed to Rehoboth Beach homes in the middle of the night Sept. 17. In addition to the trauma and incredible misinformation experienced by people waking up to this kind of message at their front doors, there is the additional anguish experienced by people throughout our southern Delaware communities and beyond who observe that this kind of thing can happen here and, perhaps, is tolerated. Together, we need to send a very clear and collective message that there is no place for hateful rhetoric.
The Dispatch
Atlantic General Appoints New Chief Nursing Officer
BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System officials have announced that Mandy Bounds, DNP, MSN, RN, CPQH, CCRN, will join the organization Oct. 31 to serve as the new chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services. Bounds has more than 16 years of experience in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company thanks 5K sponsors
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company held its annual Fire Fightin’ 5K Aug. 21. Organized by Seashore Striders, the event hosted 279 runners this year and raised more than $17,000 to help support the many equipment and operational needs of the fire company. Amanda Peters, the fire department’s 5K...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 9/23/22
The Rehoboth Beach Board of Adjustment will hold a hearing at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 26, in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave. On the agenda is a variance request for the floor-to-area ratio from the owners of 11 ½ Henlopen Ave., who would like to install a pergola over an existing structure.
Cape Gazette
Lewes tree group trimming focus
The Lewes Planning Commission’s Tree Ordinance Subcommittee hopes to turn a new leaf in the First Town in the First State by examining tree ordinances of other towns, and its own public one, as it grows its first set of regulations for trees on private property. Thanks in large...
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
Comments / 1