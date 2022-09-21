David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.

