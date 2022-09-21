Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oktoberfest kicks off in Waukesha
Friday marked the first of two days of "Bier, Freunde und Fun!" [beer, friends and fun] at Frame Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event, organized by the city of Waukesha, promises nonstop music, food, beer and fun. It is held rain or shine with most events held under a large tent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Food Truck Frenzy to support the Saukville Community Food Pantry
SAUKVILLE - The Saukville Community Food Pantry is hosting its second annual Food Truck Frenzy fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Grady Park, 110 W. Dekora St. The event will feature six local food trucks: That Taco Guy, Smokin’ C’s BBQ, Rose Gold Bistro, Falafel Guys, AJ's Crunch and Cake Creations of Grafton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
5-6-7-8 Dance Studio owner celebrates 20 years of teaching in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18. From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny. “It...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger planners OK 25K-square-foot Zeurn expansion
SLINGER — The village will see a significant expansion for a local business, as Zeurn Building Products has been approved for a 25,000-square-foot expansion. The Plan Commission last week approved the site plan from Zeurn Building Products, 820 Enterprise Drive, to expand its business location for significant warehousing space.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pumpkin Fest opens at Basse’s Taste of Country Farm
COLGATE — This weekend, Basse’s Taste of Country Farm opened their Pumpkin Fest event, and hundreds came out to enjoy many family activities. They included a bike race, corn maze, tumble ride, train ride and pumpkin picking. The shop was open, too, for buying treats like fresh kettle...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie)
Florine B. ‘Flory’ Schreibel (nee Poppie) Florine B. “Flory” Schreibel (nee Poppie) of Pewaukee passed away on September 19, 2022 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) E. Schreibel for 60 years. Beloved mom of Lynne Ann Schreibel (Mark...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born September 13, 1935, to Erich and Alma (Dorn) Madlung in Milwaukee. Following her birth, she was baptized into God’s family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, on September 29, 1935.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
NSC girls swim relays at Grafton - 09/22/2022
West Bend places third, Hartford/Slinger take sixth at North Shore Conference Relays.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier
May 17, 1945 - Sept. 13, 2022. Dennis Ronald Kohlmeier, age 77, passed away on September 13, 2022, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer at the Kathy Hospice in West Bend. He was born on May 17, 1945, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Mildred (nee Reif) Kohlmeier. Dennis married his love, Bonnie L. Hoffman, on June 21, 1969. They moved to West Bend in 1977.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David Alan Schmidt
David Alan Schmidt passed away September 16, 2022, surrounded by family that loved him dearly after a lifelong battle with myotonic dystrophy. One of three children, David was born August 18, 1971, in West Bend to the late Gerald and Diane (nee Johann) Schmidt. David graduated from West Bend West High School in 1990. While attending high school, David took pride in managing the West Bend West High School football team. He attended Marian College for culinary arts. He was employed for many years at Ponderosa, Applebee’s, and Charcoal Grill. David’s limitations in life never discouraged him from living his life to the fullest. To have known him is to have loved him.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann, age 92, was born into eternal life on September 7, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc. Cherished husband of Lois (nee Dziadosz), the love of his life. Beloved father of Kenneth (Alyse) Erdmann, Robert (Jennifer) Erdmann, Peter (Renee) Erdmann, Ann (Michael) Gapinski, John (Colleen) Erdmann, Barbara (Carl) Guse, Thomas (Tammy) Erdmann, Jerome (Lori) Erdmann, Mary (Michael) Mutza and “adopted” son Robin (Celinda) Newton. Loving grandfather of Timothy Erdmann, Sarah (Eric) Will, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen (Ives) Hermans, Jacob Erdmann, Emily (Matthew) Martin, Molly (Karl) Thompson, Kevin Erdmann, James (Uma) Gapinski, Amanda (Brandon) Combs, John (Michelle) Gapinski, Rachel (Alex) del Valle, Steven Gapinski, Jennifer (Thomas) Hagie, Christine (Adam) Andrus, Elizabeth (Andrew) Steuber, Rochelle (Jason) Connor, Paul (Michelle) Coates, Victoria Erdmann, Izabel Erdmann, Markus (Melissa) Erdmann, Andrew (Jaclyn) Erdmann, Nicole (Lukas) Kostrewa, Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan (Isaac) Buttke and Max (Madeline) Mutza. Richard was also blessed with 36 great-grandchildren (and counting).
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joe K. Vissers
Dec. 10, 1987 - Sept. 20, 2022. Joe K. Vissers of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the age of 34. He was born in Waukesha on December 10, 1987, the son of John and Bonnie (Pease) Vissers. Joe was an enthusiastic, loving, authentic guy with a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr.
Nov. 9, 1937 - Sept. 20, 2022. Ronald Elmer Virchow Sr., “Ron,” “Fireman Ron”, age 84, of the Town of Trenton, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with his family by his side in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elderly Pewaukee couple reunited with long-lost wedding ring
PEWAUKEE — Dewey and Judith Sherman, a Pewaukee couple married for 61 years, thought they would never see Dewey’s wedding ring again after he lost it in the summer of 2020 while working in their yard. At least not until St. Croix Hospice Chaplain Paul Humphreys came along with his expertise in metal detection.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha Foundry wins energy efficiency award
WAUKESHA — Waukesha Foundry will be presented with a 2022 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award after completing upgrades to their facility and processes to make the 110-year-old foundry more energy efficient, a press release says. The award is from Focus on Energy, a statewide energy efficiency and renewable resource program...
Greater Milwaukee Today
ProHealth Medical Group welcomes Isaacson
OCONOMOWOC — Thomas Isaacson, MD, has joined the heart and vascular team at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Oconomowoc, 1185 Corporate Center Drive, at the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 67. Isaacson is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He completed medical school at the...
