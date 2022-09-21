Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
3 Free Agents the Cubs Could Pursue This Offseason
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to spend money in free agency this winter. Which superstars could they pursue?
numberfire.com
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday
Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
Wesneski's immaculate inning puts him in rare Cubs company
Hayden Wesneski takes pride in filling up the strike zone. The Cubs rookie said so after his last start against the Rockies, when he struck out seven in seven innings. "I think that’s just the best chance you have of staying here longest, is just filling it up," said Wesneski, who allowed a run and three hits vs. Colorado. "So that’s just part of my MO and who I’ve been.
Cubs, Pirates take close look at youngsters
Halfway through their four-game series, the visiting Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be playing to their records.
This Day in Cubs History: Dickie Noles is Traded for Himself
Chicago Cubs reliever Dickie Noles became one of four players in MLB history to be traded for themselves on Sept. 22, 1987.
27 Years Ago This Fall, The Greatest Catch in Chicago Bears History! (Video)
The Chicago Bears aren't exactly a team known for decades of great wide receivers. Willie Gault was fun to watch during the 1985 Super Bowl season, Allen Robinson is terrific but never used correctly, and then there's this guy...Mike Pantazis. No jersey number, no stats to read off for you, just a killer ponytail and enough alcohol in him to do this.
Rookie RHP Hayden Wesneski shines as Cubs top Pirates
Michael Hermosillo’s RBI single in the seventh inning provided the deciding run and rookie Hayden Wesneski pitched an immaculate inning
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Padres lose to Cardinals 5-4
The Padres lost 5-4 to the Cardinals on Thursday in a game they had a strong chance to win and complete the sweep. Jurickson Profar put the Padres on top in the 1st inning with a solo home run.
FOX Sports
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Yardbarker
Hayden Wesneski Throws Immaculate Inning in 2nd Start with Cubs
Chicago Cubs' No. 12 prospect Hayden Wesneski has been an exciting piece for the pitching staff since coming over in a trade from the New York Yankees earlier this season. On Thursday, he was stellar in his outing against the Pittsburgh Pirates, earning the win and pitching an immaculate inning in the fifth.
Yardbarker
Cubs Injury News and Notes: Pittsburgh Edition
The Chicago Cubs are quickly winding down the season. As they venture to Pittsburgh, only one more series for the Cubs will be played on the road after the four-game set with the Pirates. That said, there are still a handful of players looking to get some work in before the season concludes. Among the updates announced on Thursday, Seiya Suzuki has been placed on the restricted list, and Nico Hoerner, Willson Contreras, and Justin Steele are working their ways back.
Logan Webb, Giants shut down Rockies’ bats
Logan Webb didn’t allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings, Wilmer Flores had three hits and the San
