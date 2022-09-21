Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
Hypebae
Photographer Joshua Woods Captures Kiko Kostadinov's FW22 Womenswear Campaign
Kiko Kostadinov just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 womenswear campaign, captured by New York-born, Paris-based photographer Joshua Woods. With make-up by Ana Takahashi, the campaign utilizes Woods’ warm aesthetic and signature ground-spice hues. Designed by dynamic duo Laura and Deanna Fanning, the collection seeks to explore the feminine binary...
Milan Teems With New Spots to Check Out During Fashion Week
MILAN — Shows and presentations might not be the only thing to attend during fashion week, taking place until Monday. This season is poised to be a packed one so if running around makes it hard, take a moment to enjoy what Milan has to offer during those days.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
Nicky Hilton Goes Wild in Leopard Cutout Dress and Sharp Pumps at Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 Presentation
Nicky Hilton brought truly wild style to New York Fashion Week while attending Alice + Olivia’s Spring 2023 presentation. Hilton entered the Highline Stages for the occasion in a metallic midi-length dress. The “365 Style” author’s pleated style featured a flowing skirt, as well as draped sleeves and two side cutouts that knotted in the center to create a plunging neckline. Giving the piece a wild finish was an allover leopard print, creating a single punchy statement. When it came to shoes, Hilton opted for a glamorous and chic finish to her outfit with a pair of black pumps. Her glossy patent leather...
Bella Hadid Puts Edgy Spin On Schoolgirl Style In Tube Socks & Heels For Gigi Hadid’s Party With Marc Kalman
Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Marc Kalman are the ultimate coordinated couple. The dynamic duo arrived in black and white style to support Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid who launched her new knitwear label Guest in Residence. Gigi hosted a party to celebrate the new fashion venture at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday night. Bella put an edgy spin on schoolgirl style for the occasion. The runway sensation wore a black cropped cardigan over a white bralette. She teamed the tops with fitted spandex biker shorts that were held up by a thick double-strap black belt. To amp up...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Garner Kicks Off Fall in the Coziest Cardigan
Jennifer Garner is championing the coastal grandmother aesthetic in the West Coast. On Tuesday, the 13 Going on 30 star stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a cozy outfit worthy of fall moodboards everywhere. Garner layered a creamy ribbed knit cardigan with tortoiseshell buttons over a plain white T-shirt and a black midi skirt. She topped off the outfit with white sneakers and a roomy taupe tote bag.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milan Fashion Week Spring ’23: Everything to Know About the Shoes
Milan Fashion Week is underway, with both the city and the Italian fashion industry seeing a huge resurgence after several years of intense challenges. Here are key highlights from the spring 2023 shoe presentations. Check back for more throughout the week. Casadei The brand has always been focused on the future, from sustainability to digital innovation. And for spring ’23, Casadei is taking things to the next level with an NFT to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its well-known Blade heel. Call it Casadei 3.0. Each customer purchasing the NFT will be offered an avatar to play in metaverse platform Decentraland. They can also...
voguebusiness.com
Designer resilience shines through a sombre London Fashion Week
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. From the minute’s silence at the start of Daniel W Fletcher’s opening show, to the sombre procession at SS Daley and funereal looks at Erdem and Richard Quinn, the death of Queen Elizabeth II overshadowed the Spring/Summer 2023 edition of London Fashion Week.
I thrifted every outfit I wore to New York Fashion Week from Goodwill. Here's what I wore.
Insider's style reporter was present for New York Fashion Week in September, and attended four events in thrifted outfits.
wmagazine.com
Leni and Heidi Klum Color Coordinate During Milan Fashion Week
Leni and Heidi Klum lent some truth to the phrase “like mother, like daughter,” when they posed in coordinating looks following the presentation of Leni’s capsule collection with German fashion retailer, About You, at Milan Fashion Week. The voluminous sleeves on Heidi’s white button down top from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bella Hadid Transitions Into Fall in A Tan Suede Skirt & Patent Leather Boots with Her Boyfriend Marc Kalman
The ever fashionable Bella Hadid was spotted alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman during Milan Fashion Week in Milan today in warm fall tones. Dressed for the season, Hadid zipped up a mock neck Nike burgundy windbreaker striped with white, featuring exaggerated balloon-like sleeves. On bottom, the former “Victoria’s Secret” model sported a high-waisted tan suede pleated maxi skirt that blew in the wind along with her tousled brown hair. Accessorizing minimally, Hadid wore dainty dangling gold heart earrings and got shady with small black sunglasses.
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
Donatella Versace Takes a Bow in a Sleek Black Dress & Sky-High Platforms at Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Donatella Versace walked out for the closing bow of her spring/summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week in a sophisticated black evening dress. After her models walked the runway for another successful show for the designer, she took to the runway herself for the closing farewell wearing an asymmetrical collar gown with one single long black sleeve. Donatella paired this look with a pair of black platform boots that hit well above her ankle almost blending into the dress. Of course, her look wouldn’t be complete without some gold Versace jewelry, as she donned a pair of statement earrings. Donatella’s look...
Bella Hadid Brings Her Trophy Vintage Bags to Milan
Bella Hadid’s love of vintage fashion is showing no signs of fading, with the model taking her rare bag collection with her to Milan Fashion Week. First, there was the Chanel On The Pavements graffiti messenger bag from spring 2015, which Hadid has been spotted with on a number of occasions, including during fashion month last season.
Harper's Bazaar
The best pink lipsticks according to A-list make-up artists
From the internet’s obsession with Barbiecore, to fashion’s love affair with Valentino’s fuschia-dominated AW22 show, one thing is clear: pink is back. But it's not just back; it’s thriving. It’s everywhere you look – from the Insta-famous Ettore Sottsass mirror (Bella Hadid has one) and store facades (hello Glossier) to celebrities sporting head-to-toe pink on the red carpet. It's clear that pink’s renaissance era is in full swing, and make-up artists have been embracing the hue backstage too, with Pepto Bismol eyes in every style imaginable.
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Lourdes Leon Channels Pamela Anderson in a Sparkling Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Madonna
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lourdes Leon sat front row with her mom Madonna at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Lock&Key” songstress and Madonna dressed in all black looks down to their shoes in sleek fashions.
Designers pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week
The show must go on, but the queen of royal fashion is always remembered. Designers included plenty of nods to the late Queen Elizabeth II at London Fashion Week this year, which was held during the nationwide period of mourning in the UK following her death on September 8. Despite...
Comments / 0