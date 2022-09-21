Uniper: Unipro has book value of up to $2.2 billion

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Unipro (UPRO.MM), the Russian utility that majority owner Uniper (UN01.DE) is seeking to sell, still has a book value of between 1.7 billion to 2.2 billion euros ($1.7-$2.2 billion), Uniper Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said.

This is much higher than Unipro's current market value, which is at 82.91 billion roubles ($1.37 billion).

Uniper, which on Friday struck an amended nationalisation deal with the German government, earlier this year took impairment charges on Unipro, in which it owns a 83.7% stake.

($1 = 1.0088 euros)

($1 = 60.7000 roubles)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Rachel More

