Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona
Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
Travel Alert September 2022: Hurricane Fiona Impacts Southeastern Bahamas, Turks and Caicos
If the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Hurricane Fiona, with which three landfalls have already occurred.
Tropical storm Fiona set to slam Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Island this weekend with risk of flooding, mudslides and significant wind gusts: Storm to hit just days ahead of fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria which killed 2,982
Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, almost five years to the day since Hurricane Maria wrought devastation on the island. This time, Fiona is taking aim at the Caribbean and is set to bring heavy rain and possible flash...
Puerto Rico: Video shows bridge being swept away as Hurricane Fiona brings flooding and 85mph winds
A metal bridge in Puerto Rico that was built in the aftermath of 2017’s devastating Hurricane Maria has been ripped away again by Hurricane Fiona.Videos shared by reporters, bystanders and local politicians showed the bridge on Puerto Rico Highway 123 in the town of Utuado being torn out of its moorings and washed downriver by surging flood waters.Some videos showed metal railings on the side of the road, attached to the bridge, pulled out of the ground and dragged along with it.The bridge was originally installed in 2018 after the previous crossing was destroyed by Hurricane Maria, according to...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Surveillance video shows 7.6-magnitude earthquake rock Papua New Guinea
Surveillance video shows the moment a 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Papua New Guinea. At least four people were reported dead after the quake was felt strongly in the capital, Port Moresby. Local supermarkets and liquor stores were left severely damaged.Sept. 11, 2022.
The Weather Channel
Photos Of The Damage Left Behind After A Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Struck Mexico
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Mexico on Monday. At least one person was killed. The quake occurred on the anniversary of two major earthquakes in the country. Photos show the damage left behind. Photos show the damage left behind after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck Mexico's Pacific coast Monday...
Photos and video show homes in Alaska ripped from their foundations as a massive storm surge — declared a disaster by the Governor — causes extreme coastal flooding
The Western coast of Alaska was hit with hurricane-like winds and flooding that forced residents to evacuate. Climate change may be a catalyst for the disaster.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
WATCH: Hurricane Fiona Sweeps Away Entire Bridge in Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico on Sunday, and reports from the island have been brutal. Reports indicate that the entire island lost power in the wake of the hurricane. Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico, near Punta Tocon, at 3:20 p.m. ET Sunday....
Biden's Response to Puerto Rico's Hurricane Was Very Different to Trump's
Joe Biden approved Puerto Rico's emergency declaration on Sunday just as Hurricane Fiona was set to hit the island, a quickness of response which the president's predecessor was criticised for failing to do during a similar emergency. Biden announced that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency...
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Dramatic Video Shows Gymnasium Collapsing in Massive Earthquake
A dramatic video showed more than a half-dozen people sprinting for cover in a Taiwanese gymnasium on Sunday, after a reported 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused the roof to abruptly collapse. Amazingly, there were no initial reports of injuries inside the gym. The earthquake caused damage and disruptions in other areas of Taipei, including train car derailments, a collapsed 7-11 convenience store, and a car that “fell off a damaged bridge,” according to Reuters. The vehicle's occupants were transported to a hospital. Taiwan has previously suffered from deadly quakes, including a 6.4 magnitude incident in 2016 that killed over 100 people.Read it at CNN
CNBC
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona was expected to cause massive flooding and threatened to dump "historic" levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. Fiona was forecast to swipe the Dominican Republic on Monday and then northern Haiti and the Turks and Caicos Islands...
Hurricane Fiona - live: Puerto Rico power outage hits 1.3m homes as storm reaches Dominican Republic
More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
Biden issues emergency declaration as Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Puerto Rico
President Biden approved Puerto Rico’s emergency declaration on Sunday, just before Fiona strengthened into a hurricane as it approached the island. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued hurricane warnings for Puerto Rico as heavy rains from the storm reach the island. “Heavy rains from Fiona will continue across Puerto...
Hurricane Fiona causing 'catastrophic' flooding in Puerto Rico as the territory remains without power
Power has gone out across all of the US territory of Puerto Rico on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us, as Hurricane Fiona bears down on the islands, which are already grappling with the threat of flooding and mudslides stemming from the Category 1 storm.
Puerto Rico’s 3 Million People Have Lost Power As Hurricane Fiona Brings Wind, Rain, And Catastrophic Flooding
The National Weather Service has warned residents of mudslides and life-threatening flash flooding.
Hurricane Fiona knocks out power to all of Puerto Rico, governor says
The eye of newly formed Hurricane Fiona neared the coast of Puerto Rico on Sunday — already leaving hundreds of thousands without power and threatening to dump "historic" levels of rain. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi posted on Facebook on Sunday afternoon that "the electrical system is currently out of service" for the entire island. The National Hurricane Center said that radar data indicated Hurricane Fiona made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico near Punta Tocon at 3:20 pm ET. It had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.Forecasters said the downpour was expected to produce landslides and catastrophic flooding,...
CBS News
