coingeek.com

US agencies answer Biden’s call for digital currency regulations

The U.S. government continues to warn ‘crypto’ criminals that regulation of the digital asset sector is coming, even if it still isn’t entirely sure what those regulations might look like. On September 15, the U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee held a hearing on the Digital...
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’

On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
decrypt.co

Coinbase Rejects Proprietary Trading and Crypto ‘Market Maker’ Allegations

Coinbase vociferously denies that it engages in proprietary trading—but asserts that some of its competitors do. A Wall Street Journal report published Thursday alleges that Coinbase hired traders to use the company’s own funds to make trades and stake crypto with the goal of making a profit. According to the report, $100 million of Coinbase funds was used in a test trade that an undisclosed number of unnamed Coinbase employees reportedly called “proprietary.”
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
kitco.com

Jamie Dimon: Bitcoin, crypto tokens are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

(Kitco News) Jamie Dimon's opinion on cryptocurrencies is set in stone, with JPMorgan Chase CEO describing Bitcoin and other crypto tokens as "decentralized Ponzi schemes." "I'm a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency, like Bitcoin," Dimon said during his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee Wednesday. "They are decentralized Ponzi schemes, and the notion that it's good for anybody is unbelievable."
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
