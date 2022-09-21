ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India to offer more incentives for local chip, display manufacturing

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government on Wednesday raised fiscal support for new semiconductor facilities up to 50% and said it is doing away with capping incentives for chip production at a maximum of $1.5 billion investment.

