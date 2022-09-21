At the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit, Concordia announced new Leadership Council Co-Chair, Laura Chinchilla

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Cornerstone Building Brands, the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that President and CEO Rose Lee was named a 2022 Pinnacle Award recipient by the Asian American Business Development Center (AABDC). The Pinnacle Award recognizes individuals widely acknowledged as leaders in their fields and at the top of their professional careers. It is the highest honor of the AABDC’s annual Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards program. As a Pinnacle Award recipient, Lee joins a prestigious group of more than 30 prominent Asian American business leaders who have been recognized since the award’s inception in 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005941/en/ Rose Lee, Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO named 2022 Pinnacle Award Recipient (Photo: Business Wire)

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO