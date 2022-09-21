ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

msuexponent.com

Bobcat’s Portland upset.

Bobcat Football’s undefeated start came crashing down on Saturday as the Oregon State Beaversclobbered the cats in Portland. Saturday’s game began as a back-and forth offensive shootout, with the Beavers taking an early 7-0 lead and the Bobcats evening the score on their first drive of the game. The Beavers scored on their next drive to restore their seven point lead and never looked back. An interception on the Cats’ next drive would result in advantageous field position and another score from the Beavers. A 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff by MSU’s Marqui Johnson helped keep the Cats in the game, but OSU’s offense simply refused to be stopped.
PORTLAND, OR
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Oregon Ducks will square off with a ranked foe from inside Autzen Stadium. No. 12 BYU comes to town and faces off against No. 25 ranked Oregon on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast by FOX. Who wins? What are the major storylines of this time?
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall

Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing

(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
FLORENCE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
GERVAIS, OR
The Oregonian

2 young women killed in fiery Hillsboro car crash

Two young women were killed Thursday night in a fiery car crash near the Sunset Square shopping center in Hillsboro, according to local police. Cousins Adriana Shelton, 19, of Sheridan, and Aaliyah Shelton, 20, of Beaverton died at the scene after a car heading south at high speed on Northwest 185th Avenue hit their vehicle as it was turning into the shopping complex, police said.
HILLSBORO, OR
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Newport, OR (Photos, Reviews, Maps)

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Newport, OR, you don’t have to look any further. The following are the top spots in town, and they’ll definitely satisfy your cravings. From pizza to seafood, there’s something for everyone on this list. So what are you waiting for? Dig in!
NEWPORT, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Business leaders hear stories of life along Foster Lake

Bobbing along on a pontoon boat on Foster Lake on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 1, local business people weren’t really watching the water. Instead, their heads were turned toward Glenda Hopkins, a longtime volunteer with the East Linn Museum, who was telling stories about the lake and people who used to live under its waters – before the South Santiam River was dammed in the late 1960s.
LEBANON, OR
kezi.com

GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home

ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
ALBANY, OR

