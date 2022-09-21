Bobcat Football’s undefeated start came crashing down on Saturday as the Oregon State Beaversclobbered the cats in Portland. Saturday’s game began as a back-and forth offensive shootout, with the Beavers taking an early 7-0 lead and the Bobcats evening the score on their first drive of the game. The Beavers scored on their next drive to restore their seven point lead and never looked back. An interception on the Cats’ next drive would result in advantageous field position and another score from the Beavers. A 98-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff by MSU’s Marqui Johnson helped keep the Cats in the game, but OSU’s offense simply refused to be stopped.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO