Bridgeport, CT

WVU Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Bridgeport is Featured City in Fall Edition of WV Living

Why Bridgeport? Included in a series of featured hometowns, WV Living takes a look at why Bridgeport is a great city to live in - and to visit. The article, which explores how to Get Here, Play Here, and Live Here, was written by Julie Perine of the Greater Bridgeport Convention & Visitor's Bureau/Connect-Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Enliven Wellness Noting 10th Anniversary

A decade after Dr. James Leonette started Enliven Chiropractic on Main Street, Bridgeport, the clinic has seen a lot of expansion and change. Since then, Dr. Leonette has added two associate chiropractic physicians, a physical therapist, a radiologic technologist, and an occupational health testing center. The practice also moved from its original location to White Oaks, Bridgeport in 2019 and was re-branded as Enliven Wellness.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants

Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
I-79 Pursuit Ends in Car Fire, One Arrested

According to WDTV, authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the rest area near mile marker...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
