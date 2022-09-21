Read full article on original website
Class AAA No. 8 Indians Defeat RCB, 42-0; Rohrig scores Four TDs as Bridgeport Improves to 4-1
After building a 14-0 halftime lead, Class AAA No. 8 Bridgeport put together arguably it’s most complete 12-minute stretch of the season in the third quarter Friday night en route to a 42-0 victory against Robert C. Byrd. The Indians, now 4-1 on the season, not only scored three...
WVU Men's Basketball Releases 2022-23 Schedule
West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule. The nonconference schedule will feature eight games at the WVU Coliseum and five games away from home, including three in the Phil Knight Legacy in Portland, Oregon. WVU will...
Shinnston among 15 Awarded Construction Contracts by State DOH; Municipality Project in Six Figures
Replacement of a weight-restricted Mason County bridge is among 15 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, and Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. A contract to replace the Capehart Bridge was awarded to R.K. Construction Inc., with a low bid of $1,732,069....
Bridgeport Woman who was Trailblazer on Behavioral Medicine, Nursing Front, Mary Lou Merroto, Passes
Mary Lou Merroto, 82, of Bridgeport passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. She was born Mary Lou Bragg in Clarksburg on June 30, 1940, a daughter of the late Samuel and Hazel McGinnis Bragg of Mount Clare, West Virginia. Surviving are her three children, Matthew Merroto and his wife...
Bridgeport is Featured City in Fall Edition of WV Living
Why Bridgeport? Included in a series of featured hometowns, WV Living takes a look at why Bridgeport is a great city to live in - and to visit. The article, which explores how to Get Here, Play Here, and Live Here, was written by Julie Perine of the Greater Bridgeport Convention & Visitor's Bureau/Connect-Bridgeport.
Bridgeport Lions Club Honors David Lang for Sleep in Heavenly Peace Work with First-Ever Service Honor
The Bridgeport Lions recently hosted Gray Jones, the newly installed District Governor of Lions District 29-I. Two of the district governor’s platform items are to participate in new service projects in the community to create visibility and to recognize non-Lions who exhibit a “heart for service.”. During the...
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Coming Back to Robinson Grand for Home for the Holidays Show
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Centeris proud to announce that America’s Got Talentwinner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr., is returning to downtown Clarksburg for his annual Home for the Holidays tour on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the historic Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center located at 444 W. Pike St. in Clarksburg.
Harrison County Students to See Early Dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30 to Address Ongoing WVEIS Issues
Due to difficulties pertaining to the West Virginia Student Information System (WVEIS 2.0), Harrison County Schools will operate on a three-hour early dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30. Currently, due to communication issues between WVEIS 2.0 and Livegrades, this dismissal is necessary to complete the timely release of grades and report...
Enliven Wellness Noting 10th Anniversary
A decade after Dr. James Leonette started Enliven Chiropractic on Main Street, Bridgeport, the clinic has seen a lot of expansion and change. Since then, Dr. Leonette has added two associate chiropractic physicians, a physical therapist, a radiologic technologist, and an occupational health testing center. The practice also moved from its original location to White Oaks, Bridgeport in 2019 and was re-branded as Enliven Wellness.
DHHR Reports 473 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 78; State Deaths at 7,382
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Sept.23) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 598,237 with an increase of 473 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
Popular Little Lambs Closet Children’s Consignment Resale Event Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Bridgeport
Heritage Christian School is proud to announce their fall/ winter children’s consignment sale to be held in the gymnasium at Heritage Christian School on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. Come witness the school gymnasium turned into an upscale kids’ storefront. The school is located in the heart...
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants
Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
I-79 Pursuit Ends in Car Fire, One Arrested
According to WDTV, authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the rest area near mile marker...
State Roadway Just Outside Bridgeport City Limits to be Subject to Traffic Delays Sept. 28 through Oct. 7
FROM WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on WV 76, Veterans Highway, from mile point 0.41, to mile point 2.06, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, through Friday, October 7, 2022, for milling and paving operations. Daytime operations...
Law Enforcement Investigating Odd Car Accident that Saw BMW Drive Under Large Ford F150 Truck
According to WBOY, Clarksburg Police are investigating a strange car collision that happened in Clarksburg on Wednesday. Witnesses of the accident told a 12 News reporter that the BMW was traveling U.S. Route 19, Milford Street, in Clarksburg when it went off the road and into the parking lot of Smoketime Sams.
Council to Discuss BSI for New Business; More City Employees to Receive Service Awards
On Monday during its regular meeting, City Council will discuss and act on a recommendation from the Bridgeport Development Authority in regard to an entertainment venue scheduled to open in the city in October. The recommendation is a Business Sustainability Incentive for Mountain Man Axe Throwing, which be located at...
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man in Recent Larceny at City Convenience Store
Bridgeport Police Officer Austen Zorick is seeking public assistance to help identify a male and vehicle related to a recent larceny complaint. The larceny in question took place at the Black Bear Express, which is situated just off the Saltwell exit of Interstate 79. The date of the incident is Sept. 20.
