FOX Sports
101 Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History | No. 69 - 60 | FOX Soccer
Jenny Taft breaks down No. 69 - 60 on the most memorable moments in World Cup History. Throwbacks on the list include the 2010 World Cup Final between Spain and the Netherlands where 14 yellow yards were given out throughout the match, the most in Finals history. Plus, check out Belgium's comeback win against Japan in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
3 takeaways from USMNT's worrying loss to Japan
In their penultimate tune-up before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the United States men's national team got thoroughly outclassed Friday by fellow Qatar-bound side Japan in a 2-0 loss Düsseldorf, Germany. If not for the six saves made by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner, the loss could have been even...
MLS・
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Garrincha's dominant tournament
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Garrincha's spectacular string of performances at the Chile '62. Brazil was a one-man...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Zaire's head-scratching defense: No. 58 | Most Memorable Moments in World Cup History
Check out the 58th-most memorable moment in World Cup history which took place in 1974 between Brazil and Zaire. The Zaire player kicked the ball out trying to waste time because of an unusual ultimatum.
FOX Sports
Germany vs Hungary | Highlights | UEFA Nations League
Hungary pulled off an impressive 1-0 victory over Germany in the UEFA Nations League. Captain Adam Szalai scored on an impressive flying heel kick off a corner kick. Germany put nine goals on net but failed to score. Antonio Rudiger received a yellow card in the 90th minute and will miss the next match due to suspension.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
UEFA Nations League: 5 games you won't want to miss
The UEFA Nations League resumed on Wednesday, with Scotland beating Ukraine 3-0 in a rematch of June's World Cup qualifier. But the competition really gets going on Thursday. As was the case over the summer, FOX Sports and FuboTV will be broadcasting and/or streaming matches live across the United States. Unlike those matches, which came at the end of a long and grueling European club season, this month's games will be played less than two months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off.
UEFA・
FOX Sports
Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League
PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo's team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his international record of 117 goals,...
FOX Sports
Retired Roger Federer offers advice to Laver Cup teammates
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer's tearful farewell to his playing career is over. True to his word, the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not say goodbye to tennis. A day after heading into retirement with a Laver Cup doubles match alongside longtime rival Rafaal Nadal — the pair sat crying, side-by-side, when it ended — Federer was back on the sideline Saturday, offering coaching tips during a victory by his Team Europe fill-in for singles, Matteo Berrettini, and chatting with Novak Djokovic during his first match in months.
