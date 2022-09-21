ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German police storm estate of Russian oligarch Usmanov

Reuters
 2 days ago
ROTTACH-EGERN, Germany, Sept 21 (Reuters) - German police raided the lakeside residence of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov in the southern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, along with several other properties, as part of investigations into suspected sanctions violations and money-laundering.

Authorities were searching Usmanov's house in Rottach-Egern on the shores of the Tegernsee, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The 69-year-old, who is active across a broad range of business sectors and has a net worth of $14.6 billion, according to Forbes, is at the centre of two separate investigations into his finances in Germany.

A statement from the prosecutor general's office in Frankfurt said raids had targeted a Russian businessman suspected of having used his "extensive and complex network of companies and corporations" to disguise the origins of several transactions of funds between 2017 and 2022.

The transactions are believed to have amounted to a multi-digit-million-euro sum, said the statement, which did not name Usmanov.

The Munich state prosecutor said earlier Wednesday that comprehensive raids were carried outat the residence of a Russian citizen and four other suspects, also without naming Usmanov.

The Russian national is suspected of having tasked a security company with observing properties in Upper Bavaria financially linked to him even after he was added to the European Union sanctions list, the prosecutor's statement said.

His payment of that security firm is thought to have flouted a ban on the use of frozen funds, it added.

German broadcasters BR and MDR first reported the tax evasion raids against Usmanov, who was added to the Western sanctions list in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Usmanov's representatives did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the raids.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Alexander Huebner, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Paul Carrel, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Mark Heinrich

Get off my lawn
2d ago

maybe enough of his Rich oligarch buddies who still support him start losing their billions and their mansions and their Yachts he will have no one to support him obviously his people don't anymore

Guest816
2d ago

Wish someone would do the same thing in America to the rich 1%. Who knows maybe Germany will turn up some dirt on America.

NOT SURE
2d ago

unfortunately guess who just became a liability and as with all things Russia and Putin ( old habits die hard ) watch your back, especially what you're eating and drink.

