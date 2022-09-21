Read full article on original website
Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader
SPS update: Individual school information, athletics, and more
Nikki Hawkins, Director of Communications and Student Services at Stuttgart Public Schools, said it is a busy month for Stuttgart students and district staff. “You all put on your seatbelts because a lot is going on in the district this week and the following week,” Hawkins said. Meekins Middle...
Cullman High School unveils 2022 homecoming court
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman High School homecoming game is set for Sept. 23 against the Mortimer Jordan Blue Devils. The 2022 CHS Homecoming Queen will be crowned during halftime, and the homecoming court has been confirmed.The Freshman Homecoming Court includes Sadie Robinson and Darcy Hall.The Sophomore Homecoming Court includes Bella Caretti and AliceAnn Kontogeorge.The Junior Homecoming Court includes Lane McLeod and Saley Winn.The Senior Homecoming Court includes Kathryn Dueland, Mimi Lunsford, Anna Beth Mauldin, Katia Peterson and Lindsey Skinner.
midislandtimes.com
Homecoming is a hit at Division Avenue High School
It was a grand affair as the Division Avenue High School community participated in the annual homecoming parade and game against Valley Stream North on Sept. 17. Students, teachers, administrators and staff began at Northside Elementary School and proceeded to march to the high school. Grand Marshall Debbie Rifkin led the charge along with Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Beth Zirogiannis and Assistant Superintendent for Business Michael Fabiano. Residents cheered from the sidelines as the high school’s classes, clubs and teams passed with banners in hand. The homecoming court was escorted in vehicles and the march was concluded by the Wisdom Lane Middle School Marching Band as each made their way onto the field.
Lilly White named MHS queen
MONROEVILLE — Lilly White was crowned Monroeville High School's homecoming queen for 2022 at an assembly Friday afternoon. Titled "Harvest Moon," the gym was decorated in a fall theme. White was crowned by Hannah Lyons while the rest of the court looked on. Other seniors on the court were...
Comments / 0