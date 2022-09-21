It was a grand affair as the Division Avenue High School community participated in the annual homecoming parade and game against Valley Stream North on Sept. 17. Students, teachers, administrators and staff began at Northside Elementary School and proceeded to march to the high school. Grand Marshall Debbie Rifkin led the charge along with Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Beth Zirogiannis and Assistant Superintendent for Business Michael Fabiano. Residents cheered from the sidelines as the high school’s classes, clubs and teams passed with banners in hand. The homecoming court was escorted in vehicles and the march was concluded by the Wisdom Lane Middle School Marching Band as each made their way onto the field.

