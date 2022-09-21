Read full article on original website
Italy U21s 0-2 England U21s: Rhian Brewster's early brace fires Young Lions to impressive victory... as Lee Carsley's side impress in preparations for the U21 Euros
England's Under 21s left Italy with a creditable victory that will do wonders for Rhian Brewster and present something of a blueprint when faced with top opposition at next summer's European Championship. England always cruise through their qualifying campaign but struggle at major tournaments and this camp – beating Italy...
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
'I Don't What His Problem Is With Me'- Jack Grealish Hits Back At Graeme Souness
Jack Grealish has fired back at Graeme Souness after the former Liverpool and Rangers man recently criticised the England international.
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
With the World Cup approaching and final roster decisions looming, U.S. soccer players gave a dismal performance in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Japan on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany. Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute and Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th. In their next-to-last World Cup warmup, the Americans failed to put a single shot on goal, getting outshot 16-4 — including 8-0 in efforts on target. “Obviously really disappointing,” goalkeeper Matt Turner said. “I just kind of wish that we had a little more fight about us from the start. I think we hurt ourselves in a lot of ways.”
Yardbarker
Former England manager warns Southgate about taking Manchester United duo to World Cup
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson believes Gareth Southgate should hold back from including Manchester United defensive duo Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw in his World Cup squad. A lot has been written about Harry Maguire since the season began. The centre-back kept the captain’s armband but has lost his place...
SB Nation
What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?
Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
BBC
'Nobody better qualified' - Moyes thrilled with Noble role
West Ham boss David Moyes is delighted to welcome Mark Noble back to the club as sporting director and is backing him to be effective in the role. The 35-year-old former Hammers captain will officially start on 2 January 2023 after retiring last season, and Moyes believes he is the best man for the job.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Manchester United and Arsenal continue to monitor Serie A midfielder
Manchester United and Arsenal are continuing to monitor Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. That’s according to Fichajes, who claim that Lazio are yet to reach an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic over a new contract. The report claims he is considering leaving the club, hence why a new deal is yet to be signed.
Edouard Mendy Returns Early From International Duty Due To Injury
After being selected for Senegal's upcoming friendlies, Edouard Mendy has returned to Chelsea to nurse an ongoing injury.
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?
I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA・
Man United admit pay-outs to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick cost them £24.7m... after sacking manager four months into a three-year contract - and cancelling his replacement's consultancy role
Manchester United's annual financial report shows that they spent £24.7million on getting rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick over the last year. The club recorded a net loss of £115.5million for the financial year up to 30 June 2022, compared with £92.2million in 2021. A...
BBC
Grealish 'can be more maverick' for England
England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden. Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations...
Yardbarker
Manchester United hoping to tie down two players to new deals
Manchester United hoping to tie down Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot to new contracts in the coming months. Under Erik ten Hag, many players who were maybe considered surplus to requirements before his arrival have now had a resurgence in form. Two players who have benefited from his arrival are...
SkySports
Jude Bellingham and Harry Maguire start for England against Italy in Nations League
Harry Maguire and Jude Bellingham were both picked to start for England on Friday against Italy. Maguire hasn't started a Premier League game for Manchester United in the last six weeks, but is still seen by Gareth Southgate as a key leader of England's defence. The England manager, however, decided...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
The Manchester City Players Who Could Feature In Nations League Action Tonight
With the International break upon us, here are the Manchester City players that could feature in tonight's Nations League fixtures.
Jack Grealish: ‘I’m just a normal kid. I know how professional I actually am’
England winger Jack Grealish was not satsified with his form in his first year at Manchester City but says ‘I’ll always have people on the back of me’
PLAYER RATINGS: Harry Maguire struggles again as Gareth Southgate also endures a tough night in Milan as England are relegated after Nations League defeat to Italy
ITALY (3-5-2) Gianluigi Donnarumma - A calming influence for his team, particularly as England grew into the game. Two big saves from Kane. 7. Rafael Toloi - The Atalanta defender - but for a few worrying moments - dealt well with what England threw at him. Relatively unruffled. 6.5. Leonardo...
Report: Pep Guardiola Planning Ahead As Manchester City Eye Giorgio Scalvini
Pep Guardiola is thinking for the future with Manchester City, which may signal his decision in terms of a new contract.
