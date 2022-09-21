Read full article on original website
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Residents opposed to mixed-use building for Wheel & Sprocket
BROOKFIELD — Nearly 50 residents of Brookfield shared their opposition to a five-story mixed-use building proposed for a corner of Lilly Road and Capitol Drive that some officials have called blighted. They cited traffic, height and property values as their primary concerns. With the City Hall Council Chambers full,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Slinger planners OK 25K-square-foot Zeurn expansion
SLINGER — The village will see a significant expansion for a local business, as Zeurn Building Products has been approved for a 25,000-square-foot expansion. The Plan Commission last week approved the site plan from Zeurn Building Products, 820 Enterprise Drive, to expand its business location for significant warehousing space.
Greater Milwaukee Today
HDI Wholesale celebrates grand opening of new headquarters in Jackson
JACKSON — HDI Wholesale held their ribbon cutting and grand opening on Thursday to celebrate moving their corporate headquarters to their new location at N172W21930 Caymus Court in Jackson, and to kick-off their “wish list” that allows people to purchase items to be donated to charities in the county and state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Associated Bank signs 20-year sponsorship agreement with Milwaukee Rep for $10 million
MILWAUKEE — Associated Bank announced Thursday a 20-year, $10 million sponsorship of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, which will help fund the theater group's plan for a new theater complex attached to the Associated Bank River Center. As part of the sponsorship, the new theater complex will be named the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Panera Bread opens in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto participated in the grand opening of Panera Bread at 12630 W. Capitol Drive. Robin Pullmann, the general manager, stands next to Ponto at the Panera Bread location. Instead of a ribbon cutting, they separated a bread ribbon.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Committee approves amending anti-crime referendum
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Executive Committee this week discussed and approved having the county draft a resolution that would amend the Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum, if it is passed in the Nov. 8 general election, that would have the county review annually how the $3.6 million is being spent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Red Circle Inn under new ownership
NASHOTAH — Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, the Red Circle Inn, has been purchased by Geronimo Hospitality Group, which owns and operates upscale boutique hotels, eateries, clubs and entertainment facilities. Coinciding with the announcement of the restaurant’s purchase was the closure of its dining room and bar for renovations. According...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Food Truck Frenzy to support the Saukville Community Food Pantry
SAUKVILLE - The Saukville Community Food Pantry is hosting its second annual Food Truck Frenzy fundraiser from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in Grady Park, 110 W. Dekora St. The event will feature six local food trucks: That Taco Guy, Smokin’ C’s BBQ, Rose Gold Bistro, Falafel Guys, AJ's Crunch and Cake Creations of Grafton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fox Bros. buys 10th Piggly Wiggly
BEAVER DAM — Hartland-based Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly will be the new owners of Beaver Dam’s Piggly Wiggly store. It will be the 10th store, and third largest behind Oconomowoc and Slinger, in the Fox Bros. chain, according to David Dickelman, director of marketing and merchandising for Fox Bros.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oktoberfest kicks off in Waukesha
Friday marked the first of two days of "Bier, Freunde und Fun!" [beer, friends and fun] at Frame Park for the annual Oktoberfest celebration. The event, organized by the city of Waukesha, promises nonstop music, food, beer and fun. It is held rain or shine with most events held under a large tent.
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Brookfield
BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting an open house at Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, 15795 W. Bluemound Road, on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. The open house is an anniversary celebration including a preview of Lou Malnati’s new, limited-time-offer pizza and a happy hour special at the bar. There will be games and prizes as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lead attorney for Brooks seeks to withdraw from case
WAUKESHA — With just over a week left before the trial is set to begin, the lead attorney for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of plowing his car through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last November, is seeking to withdraw from the case. Online court records indicate Jeremy Perri filed...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram
Joann Marie Madlung Seevers Wolfgram, age 87, went to meet Jesus on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born September 13, 1935, to Erich and Alma (Dorn) Madlung in Milwaukee. Following her birth, she was baptized into God’s family at St. John's Lutheran Church, Wauwatosa, on September 29, 1935.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Alligator reported in Reigle Family Park pond
KEWASKUM — The Kewaskum Police Department announced on Monday that there was a reported sighting of an alligator in the pond at Reigle Family Park on Sunday, and strange tracks found on Tuesday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the department and Wisconsin Department of Natural...
Greater Milwaukee Today
ProHealth Medical Group welcomes Isaacson
OCONOMOWOC — Thomas Isaacson, MD, has joined the heart and vascular team at the ProHealth Medical Group clinic in Oconomowoc, 1185 Corporate Center Drive, at the northwest corner of Interstate 94 and Highway 67. Isaacson is board-certified in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology. He completed medical school at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Amid mounting pushback, Illinois drag queens push forward
For the last four years on the third Sunday of every month, drag queen Ginger Forest heads to Jerry’s Sandwiches in Lincoln Square just in time for brunch. She’s there to put on a show. To a never-ending chorus of children’s “wows” and “oohs” muffled by bites of...
Greater Milwaukee Today
5-6-7-8 Dance Studio owner celebrates 20 years of teaching in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio has been teaching the youth of Oconomowoc how to dance for 20 seasons. 5-6-7-8 Dance Studio offers several different types of dance classes for ages three to 18. From a very young age, 5-6-7-8 owner Michelle Heimerl knew that dance was her destiny. “It...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pumpkin Fest opens at Basse’s Taste of Country Farm
COLGATE — This weekend, Basse’s Taste of Country Farm opened their Pumpkin Fest event, and hundreds came out to enjoy many family activities. They included a bike race, corn maze, tumble ride, train ride and pumpkin picking. The shop was open, too, for buying treats like fresh kettle...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Western Lakes celebrates seniors with convincing win
NEW BERLIN — Sept. 14 was a night to celebrate at the YMCA at Pabst Farms. The Western Lakes co-op girls swimming team not only honored six of its members on Senior Night, but continued to build a wave of momentum with a 128-23 Woodland Conference dual triumph over New Berlin West.
Comments / 0