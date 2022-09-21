Early in the pandemic, people needed food. 3,000 families and $1 million later, The Snack Sack is doing a lot more.

Read full article on original website
Madison365 Week in Review for September 24
Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by American Players Theatre. A new survey finds that Dane County falls short in workplace diversity and equity. A DCI agent has been. charged with recklessly endangering safety in the shooting of Quadren Wilson. Voces de la Frontera.
Inaugural Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit coming to Madison
“I really want people to come to this conference to see the excellence of the Black church,” says Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, senior pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. “I also want people, especially preachers, to gain tools and techniques that will enable them to better proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”
Building nonprofit capacity at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Letesha Nelson will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Nonprofit Capacity with the Integration of Social Equity” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Letesha Nelson joined the Goodman Community Center as its CEO and Executive Director...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Unorthodox with Brandi Grayson
This week, Henry Sanders talks to Urban Triage Founder and CEO Brandi Grayson. They talk about Brandi’s past advocacy style and how she’s had to shift her thinking and her management style to lead a rapidly growing organization in Madison. For more information about Urban Triage, visit https://urbantriage.org/
Wayne Strong honored posthumously with 2022 Rev. Wright Human Rights Award
Longtime community leader Wayne Strong was honored posthumously with the 2022 Rev. Wright Human Rights Award at the Madison Common Council meeting on Tuesday night. The award was presented to Strong’s wife of almost 36 years, Terri Strong. Wayne Strong passed away on June 20 at the age of...
Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance
Hidden Voices-African American Writers of Resistance will take place Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m., at the Middleton Library, 7425 Hubbard Avenue. Join three African American women writers from Madison — Fabu, Sherry Lucille and Catrina Sparkman — as they discuss their poetry, prose, and drama in relation to three African American Writers of Resistance. Featured authors will include Phyllis Wheatly, Richard Wright, and Alice Childress.
Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit
Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit (GPS) will be held Oct. 13-15. Three nationally known preachers with a passion for training pastors and ministers are headlining the first-ever Midwest Gospel Preaching Summit (Midwest GPS), co-hosted by Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Upper House in Madison. Pastors and ministers in Madison and the...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 20
State Rep. Francesca Hong joins us today to talk about the intersections of health care, housing and food security — the topic of the discussion she’ll lead at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, the Black Women Artists Speak panel event is tonight at Madison College and the state has changed the way it reports COVID data, so we don’t have much today.
How did the pandemic amplify health inequities? Wisconsin Leadership Summit panel will dig into it
Danielle Yancey will moderate a panel titled “Lasting Impacts: How the Pandemic has Amplified our Health Inequities” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Danielle Yancey (Menominee/Santee) has worked in public service for nearly twenty years...
Focusing on Black & brown talent in STEM at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Dr. Christina Outlay will moderate a panel titled “Focusing on Black & Brown Talent in STEM” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Dr. Christina Outlay is the Executive Director of Maydm, a Madison, WI-based nonprofit...
Madison’s Oscar Mireles to be honored with UW-Oshkosh’s Distinguished Alumni Award
Oscar Mireles will be receiving some special recognition from his alma mater this fall — on Oct. 21 he will be honored with the UW-Oshkosh’s Distinguished Alumni Award for his decades of work in education and his impact on generations of individuals. Mireles is the executive director/principal of...
Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion
Black Women Artists Speak Panel Discussion will be held in Community Room 203 of the Madison College Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St. This panel invites five Black women artists from several artistic genres to share their true experiences in Madison and what should be done to ensure equity and fairness in the Madison art scene. The discussion will center on ways in which art institutions, funders and philanthropic communities can be supportive.
“Black Women Artists Speak” event tonight will have a critical conversation with Madison’s Black women artists
“I think it’s so important to just be heard. There’s so much power in that and so much healing that comes from being able to be heard,” says Madison artist Lilada Gee. “But I think the other thing is the understanding that this is a community issue and the need for community response to what is going on is absolutely crucial. So I hope people leave the event with something in mind that they can do to make the Madison artistic community safer for Black women and girls to express themselves creatively.”
South African Gospel Choir to perform songs in celebration of freedom and civil rights in Madison Oct. 8
The Soweto Gospel Choir will perform a new program called, “Hope – It’s Been A Long Time Coming,” on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Shannon Hall in commemoration of South Africa’s Freedom Movement and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States, the Wisconsin Union Theater announced on Friday.
Urban Triage to host 1st annual Urban Harvest Festival on Saturday
As the incoming fall season quickly approaches, harvesting crops is the task at hand for many farmers and gardeners across the Madison area. One group is especially ecstatic about the harvest season and is celebrating their hard work with a festival. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Urban Triage will be hosting the Annual Urban Harvest Festival at the Farley Center for Peace, Justice, and Sustainability where they have been working alongside farmers to run an agricultural program that educates, feeds, and inspires the community. Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, Agriculture Program Lead at Urban Triage, is at the helm of their operations at the Farley Center and has worked with the children and guardians throughout the year to get to this point of harvest and commemoration.
Beyond diversity, toward belonging: Keetra Burnette to lead important discussion at Wisconsin Leadership Summit
Keetra Burnette will moderate a panel titled “Beyond Diversity and Toward Belonging” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Currently serving as United Way of Dane County’s Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Chair of the City...
DCI agent charged with recklessly endangering safety in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. — An officer with the Wisconsin Department of Justice has been charged for his role in a shooting that injured 38-year-old Quadren Wilson on Madison’s far east side in early February. Mark Wagner, a law enforcement officer with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, is now facing...
Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition
This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
Sabrina Madison announces run for Madison Common Council
Sabrina Madison is in the race for Madison Common Council. The founder of the Progress Center for Black Women announced on Facebook Thursday that she would seek to replace Gary Halverson, who announced his resignation late Wednesday night, nearly a week after it was revealed that he was briefly a member of the far-right organization The Oath Keepers.
“You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
