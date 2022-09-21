ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Kerrang

Queens Of The Stone Age to reissue three albums on vinyl – including their 1998 debut

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced details of three album reissues, coming in limited-edition colourways with new and restored artwork. After being out of print for more than a decade, QOTSA's self-titled 1998 debut will be re-released on black or limited-edition orange vinyl on October 21 with its original tracklist and the long out-of-print original Frank Kozik artwork – complete with an obi-strip designed by Boneface.
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album

Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.”  Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
The Independent

Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release

NME

Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’

Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Kerrang

Weezer release new SZNZ: Autumn EP

The third instalment of Weezer's seasonal SZNZ EP series has arrived in the form of – you guessed it – Autumn. Arriving in time for the autumnal equinox tomorrow (the designated date for summer ending, boo), Weezer's new EP is a collection of seven tracks, that really leans into the band's love of a dancefloor filler.
Noisecreep

Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser

Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Guitar World Magazine

Harley Benton expands sub-$220 guitar range with stealthy JA-Baritone and classic TE-69 Thinline models

The 30"-scale offset weighs in at just $196 – and looks to be Benton's version of the cult classic Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster. Champion of affordable guitar gear Harley Benton has hit yet another home run with the unveiling of two all-new electric guitars: the vintage TE-69L Tele-style model and none-more-black JA-Baritone.
Kerrang

HEVENSHE releases new single These Days

HEVENSHE (aka Jenna McDougall) has released her third solo single in the form of These Days. Following on from No One Will Ever Love You and Trying Not To Feel, the Aussie singer-songwriter says her latest offering is inspired by nostalgia and a sense of deja vu. “Tonight Alive is...
Kerrang

Listen to Gen And The Degenerates' new punk rager My Perfect

North-west punks Gen And The Degenerates have just dropped new single My Perfect, a riotous track all about the idea of forbidden love. It's the first new music from Gen since their debut EP earlier this year, following a summer of touring and festivals, spreading vital messages about identity and positivity.
