Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Son of the late Taylor Hawkins takes his dad’s place behind the drums in tribute concert
Thousands of fans gathered Saturday at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first of two tribute concerts dedicated to the late Taylor Hawkins, according to Today.com. Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, was found dead at age 50 in Bogotá, Colombia, in March. Along with the dozens of celebrities...
Wendy Dio says Ronnie James Dio "was always overlooked" during his lifetime
The widow of hard rock/heavy metal legend Ronnie James Dio discusses his legacy ahead of the release of the Dio: Dreamers Never Die documentary
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Kerrang
Queens Of The Stone Age to reissue three albums on vinyl – including their 1998 debut
Queens Of The Stone Age have announced details of three album reissues, coming in limited-edition colourways with new and restored artwork. After being out of print for more than a decade, QOTSA's self-titled 1998 debut will be re-released on black or limited-edition orange vinyl on October 21 with its original tracklist and the long out-of-print original Frank Kozik artwork – complete with an obi-strip designed by Boneface.
Listen closely to Nickelback's Dimebag Darrell tribute, Side Of A Bullet, and you'll hear a previously unreleased solo from the late Pantera guitarist
Nickelback were gifted a bunch of unreleased Dimebag Darrell guitar soloes for potential use in their emotional tribute to the late Pantera legend
Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album
Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.” Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute to Eddie Van Halen on New Single ‘Eddie’
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released an anthemic new single, “Eddie.” The soulful, meditative rock number reflects on late guitarist Eddie Van Halen and nods to David Lee Roth, who departed Van Halen in 1985. “It’s only 1983/ please don’t remember me,” Anthony Kiedis croons over the mid-tempo rocker. “For what I did with David/ you know I’m talking David Lee.” “Sometimes we don’t realize how deeply affected and connected we are to artists until the day they die,” Kiedis said in a statement. “Eddie Van Halen was a one of a kind. The day after his death Flea came...
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
musictimes.com
Slipknot Disbanding: Frontman Corey Taylor Reveals The TRUTH on Band's Current Status
Slipknot is not breaking up - that is according to frontman Corey Taylor as he addressed the rumors emerging that the band will be breaking up because of the new Slipknot album title. The seventh studio album of the band, "The End, So Far," is set to release on September...
Early Streisand nightclub recording remastered for release
A series of 1962 performances by Barbra Streisand at a Manhattan nightclub before she became a superstar have been remastered and will be released this fall.“Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir” features songs from a three night stint at the Bon Soir nightclub in Greenwich Village. The singer-actor was and the sessions led to her first record deal. Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings announced Friday that the remastered sessions would be released on Nov. 4.The performances were intended to become Streisand’s first album, but instead many of the songs were redone as studio recordings and released as...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
SFGate
Barbra Streisand’s Planned 1962 Live Album to Finally Get a Release 60 Years Later
A live album by Barbra Streisand that had originally been planned as her debut album in 1962, “Barbra Streisand — Live at the Bon Soir,” will finally get a release, 60 years after it was first penciled in as her recorded bow. At 24 songs, the set...
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
Willow jams out to Primus on guitar, gets seal of approval from Les Claypool
Willow Smith receives praise from Les Claypool after jamming to the Primus track Follow The Fool on Instagram
Kerrang
Weezer release new SZNZ: Autumn EP
The third instalment of Weezer's seasonal SZNZ EP series has arrived in the form of – you guessed it – Autumn. Arriving in time for the autumnal equinox tomorrow (the designated date for summer ending, boo), Weezer's new EP is a collection of seven tracks, that really leans into the band's love of a dancefloor filler.
Slipknot Drop Mysterious ‘Adderall’ Song Teaser
Slipknot appear ready to release their next song, with a mysterious teaser arriving online Wednesday night (Sept. 21). Teasing "9 Days: Adderall," the minute-long clip features quick-hitting footage of the band's members throughout the years along with a variety of other elements, presumably from a corresponding video. As for the...
Guitar World Magazine
Harley Benton expands sub-$220 guitar range with stealthy JA-Baritone and classic TE-69 Thinline models
The 30"-scale offset weighs in at just $196 – and looks to be Benton's version of the cult classic Squier Vintage Modified Baritone Jazzmaster. Champion of affordable guitar gear Harley Benton has hit yet another home run with the unveiling of two all-new electric guitars: the vintage TE-69L Tele-style model and none-more-black JA-Baritone.
Kerrang
HEVENSHE releases new single These Days
HEVENSHE (aka Jenna McDougall) has released her third solo single in the form of These Days. Following on from No One Will Ever Love You and Trying Not To Feel, the Aussie singer-songwriter says her latest offering is inspired by nostalgia and a sense of deja vu. “Tonight Alive is...
Kerrang
Listen to Gen And The Degenerates' new punk rager My Perfect
North-west punks Gen And The Degenerates have just dropped new single My Perfect, a riotous track all about the idea of forbidden love. It's the first new music from Gen since their debut EP earlier this year, following a summer of touring and festivals, spreading vital messages about identity and positivity.
