ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
CBS News

Defected Russian soldier describes life inside Putin's war in Ukraine

Pavel Filatyev was on the front lines on the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, invading the currently occupied southern city of Kherson. Now, he has defected from the Russian military and is speaking out about the lies Russian soldiers were told and the way they were treated by their leaders.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton skip DC memorial to the Queen... leaving Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy to honor Her Majesty at Washington National Cathedral

Washington lawmakers gathered at the National Cathedral today for a memorial service honoring Queen Elizabeth II, but none of the living former presidents who were invited chose to attend. Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and Carter were all invited to the service after missing out on invitations to the Queen's State...
POTUS
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
EUROPE
Benzinga

Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction

Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Putin: Russia has 'lost nothing' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin defiantly said on Wednesday that his nation hasn't lost anything in Ukraine and has benefited from stronger national sovereignty as a result of the war. The Russian leader's words stand in stark contrast to Ukrainian government claims on Tuesday that at least 50,000 Russian soldiers have...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin issuing nuclear threats to cover up ‘catastrophic failure’ in Ukraine, says Truss

Vladimir Putin’s threats of nuclear retaliation against the West were today blasted by Liz Truss as a desperate attempt to justify the "catastrophic failure" of his invasion of Ukraine.Ms Truss’s comments came after US president Joe Biden accused Putin of making “overt nuclear threats” to Europe and vowed that Washington will “stand in solidarity” against Russian aggression.As world leaders gathered for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mr Putin sparked fears of a spiral into nuclear conflict by warning that Moscow was ready to use “all the means at our disposal” in its defence and adding: “It’s...
POLITICS
Reuters

Putin escalates Ukraine war, issues nuclear threat to West

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
POLITICS

