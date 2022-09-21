Fans Laugh at Harry Styles' Acting in Leaked 'Don't Worry Darling' Clip

A video is going viral of Harry Styles' acting being mocked by audience members during preview screenings for his movie Don't Worry Darling.

The release of director Olivia Wilde's mystery-drama has been marred by rumors of cast fallouts, peculiar interactions at the Venice International Film Festival and, now, by poor reviews of Styles' performance in a leading role.

A photo of Harry Styles and (inset) him acting with Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." Videos of audience members laughing at his performance during preview viewings are going viral online. TIZIANA FABI//AFP via Getty Images / Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaked footage from inside a movie theater shows some audience members laugh when Styles is acting.

The critics are giving generally mixed to positive reviews for Don't Worry Darling, with lead actress Florence Pugh, 26, being widely praised for her performance, but her onscreen husband Styles, 28, less so.

"Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack," The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the U.K. online newspaper, while The A.V. Club's Tomris Laffly said Styles is "no match for Pugh."

The singer and actor was called "the weak link," not "up to the material," and "cute, but a dud," in other reviews published by major news outlets.

However, Deadline wrote that Styles is "the real deal as an actor and has great promise," while Variety said he played his role with "wholesome cunning that marks him as a natural screen actor."

Twitter user @1dczechia shared a series of clips featuring Styles in the movie. Newsweek has decided not to publish the snippets here, due to spoilers, since Don't Worry Darling isn't out until Friday.

One of the clips shared has 1.8 million views and features Styles, as Jack, shouting at his wife, Alice (Pugh). Female voices can be heard laughing in the movie theater during the scene.

Thousands of people retweeted the video and wrote their own thoughts on the scene, the audience reaction and Styles' acting.

"Some ppl just shouldn't be actors," wrote @weedealz, while @koralinadean commented, "No one in that filming room likes him bc i would've slowly turned the cameras off and told him its not working."

@MadamClinton wrote about the 14-second clip: "The way you can tell he is counting the seconds in his head for how long the pause should be."

Others said Styles was trying to emulate his scene partner, but his efforts fell flat. "He really tried the Florence Pugh," wrote @filmlamet, "and it just did not work."

Some Twitter users did jump to Styles' defense, tweeting that viewers shouldn't judge the scene out of its context in the movie.

"Idc what you think of an actors delivery, laughing in the theatre is so disrespectful to other people who paid money to watch the film," @gotouchgrass69 wrote.

"I like the performance in that clip. His accent fails, but otherwise it's pretty decent," commented @azulgris27, proving that not everyone thought Styles' performance was worthy of laughter.