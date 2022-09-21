ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fans Laugh at Harry Styles' Acting in Leaked 'Don't Worry Darling' Clip

By Jamie Burton
 2 days ago

A video is going viral of Harry Styles' acting being mocked by audience members during preview screenings for his movie Don't Worry Darling.

The release of director Olivia Wilde's mystery-drama has been marred by rumors of cast fallouts, peculiar interactions at the Venice International Film Festival and, now, by poor reviews of Styles' performance in a leading role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNoS9_0i4Cp2gc00
A photo of Harry Styles and (inset) him acting with Florence Pugh in a scene from "Don't Worry Darling." Videos of audience members laughing at his performance during preview viewings are going viral online. TIZIANA FABI//AFP via Getty Images / Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaked footage from inside a movie theater shows some audience members laugh when Styles is acting.

The critics are giving generally mixed to positive reviews for Don't Worry Darling, with lead actress Florence Pugh, 26, being widely praised for her performance, but her onscreen husband Styles, 28, less so.

"Styles gives a surprisingly dull and low-wattage performance as Jack," The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab wrote for the U.K. online newspaper, while The A.V. Club's Tomris Laffly said Styles is "no match for Pugh."

The singer and actor was called "the weak link," not "up to the material," and "cute, but a dud," in other reviews published by major news outlets.

However, Deadline wrote that Styles is "the real deal as an actor and has great promise," while Variety said he played his role with "wholesome cunning that marks him as a natural screen actor."

Twitter user @1dczechia shared a series of clips featuring Styles in the movie. Newsweek has decided not to publish the snippets here, due to spoilers, since Don't Worry Darling isn't out until Friday.

One of the clips shared has 1.8 million views and features Styles, as Jack, shouting at his wife, Alice (Pugh). Female voices can be heard laughing in the movie theater during the scene.

Thousands of people retweeted the video and wrote their own thoughts on the scene, the audience reaction and Styles' acting.

"Some ppl just shouldn't be actors," wrote @weedealz, while @koralinadean commented, "No one in that filming room likes him bc i would've slowly turned the cameras off and told him its not working."

@MadamClinton wrote about the 14-second clip: "The way you can tell he is counting the seconds in his head for how long the pause should be."

Others said Styles was trying to emulate his scene partner, but his efforts fell flat. "He really tried the Florence Pugh," wrote @filmlamet, "and it just did not work."

Some Twitter users did jump to Styles' defense, tweeting that viewers shouldn't judge the scene out of its context in the movie.

"Idc what you think of an actors delivery, laughing in the theatre is so disrespectful to other people who paid money to watch the film," @gotouchgrass69 wrote.

"I like the performance in that clip. His accent fails, but otherwise it's pretty decent," commented @azulgris27, proving that not everyone thought Styles' performance was worthy of laughter.

SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Olivia Wilde
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating

From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

After It’s Revealed Brad Pitt Has A List Of Actors He Won't Work With, James Gunn Admits He’s Got His Own

Hollywood is something of a small town when you think about it. The number of people making major studio projects at any given time isn’t that big. That means it's all the more important to stay on the good side of the people you work with. It was recently revealed that Brad Pitt apparently has a list of actors he avoids working with, and it turns out he’s not the only one. There is a “long list” of actors who will never be in a James Gunn movie.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
