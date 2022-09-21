Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
Grizzly mauls hunter after he finds her cubs
A mother grizzly bear attacked a hunter in Alaska on Tuesday after he approached her three cubs, authorities said.
Louisiana Schoolgirls Told To Forgive Rapists on Field Trip, Sparks Outrage
A parent said her daughter felt "duped" into attending an event where she was "proselytized over and prayed over."
Minnesota Wolf Acting Strangely Towards People: 'Not Normal Behavior'
The wolf is displaying "little-to-no-fear" of people and was chasing and eating grasshoppers, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said.
Terrifying Video of Fair Ride Falling Apart Goes Viral
The ride's supports are seen violently shaking and a cable detached as the coaster brings riders upside several times.
Rare Glow-in-the-Dark Pumpkins Growing on Georgia Farm
A Georgia farmer is growing an extremely unique glow-in-the-dark pumpkin, just in time for the spooky season. For 16 years now, Dusty Smith has owned and operated Smith’s Farms in Bowersville, Georgia with a focus on growing pumpkins. Smith has spent the past four years working as a landscaper during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Mississippi Hunters Tag State Record Alligator
On June 11, 2009, “Yellow 410” got her name. The female alligator was captured, tagged, and released back into the wild by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks. They had no clue how old she was at the time, nor how much she’d grow or move around in the years that followed. She disappeared despite many biologist and hunter attempts at finding her.
One-in-a-Million White Spirit Bear Seen in Michigan: 'Sign of Great Change'
The extremely rare mammal, which is a type of black bear, was captured on a trail camera set up ahead of the state's hunting season.
The Best Bear Hunting Dogs
Most hunting pursuits have a rich history, but few can compare to following behind a hound as it skillfully tracks wild game. And when it comes to hunting with hounds, no animal in the country will run a dog as hard, or far, as the black bear. You can hunt bears over bait, or shoot them from a stand at distance. But if you want the best that bear hunting has to offer, you must run them with hounds.
Goats Come Out of Nowhere to Surprise Hiker on Mountain Peak in Montana in Wild Video
Recently, one Montana hiker came across a few surprising hiking buddies while scaling a mountain peak. During the thrilling adventure – which was thankfully caught on video – the mountain climber came face to face with some mountain goats high above the Montana plains. Hiker Is Jointed By...
Alabama Nitrogen Hypoxia Execution Could Starve Brain of Oxygen in Minutes
Breathing in nitrogen, an inert gas, causes oxygen deprivation and loss of consciousness, an expert has said.
Mule Deer Bucks Fight To The Death Over A Doe In Arizona
A lot of people think deer hunting is a brutal hobby, and for anybody that just doesn’t like the thought of killing an animal, that perfectly fair. It’s not for everybody. But I will say this… a clean shot through the heart is FAR less brutal than what can happen in the wild.
Two of the World’s Rarest Wolves to Make a Home in Colorado
The United States is home to a diverse and fascinating animal population. With its many National Parks and protected areas, the U.S. houses more than 400 species of mammals, 800 species of birds, 100,000 species of insects, 300 species of reptiles, close to 300 species of amphibians, and over 1,100 species of fish. Many of these species are also endemic, meaning they can only be found in American lands and waters.
WATCH: Trail Cam Shows Moose Mom Walking With Her Young Twin Calves
A trail camera in Minnesota captured a sweet moment. A moose mom was walking with her young twin calves in the woods. The Voyaguers Wolf Project shared the video from their trail cams. The trail, according to CBS Minnesota, is about five miles south of Voyaguers National Park. The video is stunning.
Teacher Caught Yelling at Student Over Pledge of Allegiance in Viral Video
Teacher Robert Reiber said in the video, "Go back to your—where are you from? Mexico or Guatemala, where?"
Rare 'Spirit Bear' Filmed Rummaging Through Hunter's Belongings in Michigan
This September, a Michigan trail camera discovered a white-colored black bear, which resulted in one of the season's most uncommon images. The rare "spirit bear" was then looking through a hunter's bags and some bait. The bear was observed rummaging through some bait that had been laid by a hunter,...
Ex-Paratrooper Locked in Chicken Coop by Toddler Forced to Call For Help
Michael Scalise said the coop is "one of my wife's favorite things, so I really didn't want to break it because I didn't want to be in trouble."
