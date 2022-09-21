ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Business Insider

LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'

Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOXBusiness

Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles

Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
The Guardian

The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world

I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Tesla
TechCrunch

Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy