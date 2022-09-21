Read full article on original website
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New JerseyTravel MavenEast Rutherford, NJ
The First Black Woman to Be Nominated for President of the United StatesHdogarBrooklyn, NY
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
LinkedIn founder and Elon Musk's longtime friend said he worried when he heard about the billionaire's decision to buy Twitter: 'It was like "Oh my god, another huge problem"'
Reid Hoffman said he was initially concerned when he learned of Elon Musk's decision to buy Twitter. But, the LinkedIn founder said the billionaire has already showed he can juggle SpaceX and Tesla. Other members of Musk's social circle told Axios they warned him against buying Twitter. LinkedIn cofounder Reid...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
It's official — Jack Dorsey will be deposed on Tuesday as part of Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter court battle
Jack Dorsey will be questioned under oath on Tuesday regarding Elon Musk's legal battle with Twitter. Musk's legal team subpoenaed the Twitter cofounder as a part of a slew of legal requests in August. Dorsey resigned as Twitter's CEO last year and has supported Musk's Twitter purchase. Twitter cofounder Jack...
Meta Executive Says Donald Trump May Be Allowed Back On Facebook Following Review
Donald Trump may have his accounts reinstated on Facebook next year following a review of the company’s decision to suspend him, a top executive for parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday. Nick Clegg, president of global affairs for Meta, said at an event in Washington, D.C. that the company...
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Steve Jobs' daughter mocks Apple's iPhone 14 with a meme, hinting it's the same as the previous model
Eve Jobs is the youngest of the Apple cofounder's four kids and the daughter of Laurene Powell Jobs.
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
Business Insider
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Google said it made a "human error" after accidentally sending a blogger almost $250,000. Sam Curry, a blogger and security engineer, said he waited almost a month to hear back from Google. He still had the money about three weeks after first contacting Google. Google accidentally sent a quarter of...
I Think We Can All Agree These 26 Parents Should Stop Posting And Permanently Deactivate Their Facebook Accounts
“My 5-year-old son twerks all the time. We’ve tried everything to get him to stop. Is this normal?”
YOGA・
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More In Wealth In 2022 Than The Value Of Uber
One of the most well-known CEOs is having a rough year, with the stock of the company he founded losing more than half its value since the beginning of 2022. Here’s a look at how Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta Platforms META, has seen his wealth erode.
cryptoslate.com
US lawmakers warn that Facebook, Instagram are ‘becoming breeding ground’ for crypto scams
U.S. Senators have called on Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to detail policies his company is using to address the rising cases of crypto scams on Facebook and Instagram, The Washington Post reported on Sept. 9. The lawmakers made the call as a recent report by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world
I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
TechCrunch
Facebook users sue Meta, accusing the company of tracking on iOS through a loophole
The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California and embedded below, alleges that Meta evaded Apple’s new restrictions by monitoring users through Facebook’s in-app browser, which opens links within the app. The proposed class-action lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg, could allow anyone affected to sign on, which in Facebook’s case might mean hundreds of millions of U.S. users.
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
Video of 'Republican Jesus' Viewed Over 4.4M Times After Migrant Flights
The video resurfaced after GOP Governors Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sent dozens of migrants this week to Democratic-led cities.
