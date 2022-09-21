ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

thefastmode.com

DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics

DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
HackerNoon

What is Software-Defined Networking and Why Is It the Future of Networking Connections?

Software-defined networking, otherwise known as SDN, raises the technology to a new level. It offers greater speed, flexibility, and security. Traditional networking uses the routing and switching protocols to determine the best path for moving traffic. With traditional networking, the routing protocol acts as the control plane, determining the flow of traffic by sending it out through the forwarding planes in the routers to the various network interfaces. With software-defined networks, the control planes can see the entire internet from a new vantage point.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: EE is Network of the Year

EE has been unveiled as the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 Network of the Year, in association with Genuine Solutions. Networks underpin everything the mobile industry does, and this award looked to celebrate the UK mobile operator that goes above and beyond to provide its customers with a top-class network experience.
TechCrunch

Kenyan startup Ponea gaining momentum in driving access to medical services

A few years ago, Macharia was also contracted by the Kenyan government to build the now abandoned national hospital information system, which he says would have transformed healthcare delivery in the country. The end of that project, in 2019, however, did not kill his innovativeness; instead it inspired him to launch Ponea Health as a marketplace for healthcare services.
TechCrunch

Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data

Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
NewsBreak
blockchain.news

Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3

Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
CoinTelegraph

From skies to blocks: How an aerospace student became a Web3 entrepreneur

A popular adage says that the path to success is not a straight line. Sometimes, it leads to various detours along the way, like learning about developing aircraft, being a writer, keeping an eye on Bitcoin (BTC) and exploring the blockchain space. In a Cointelegraph interview, Ahmet Usta shared his...
HackerNoon

How to Create an MVP to Launch Your SaaS Application Easily

Creating an MVP (minimum viable product) for your SaaS (software as a service) application can be a great way to ensure a successful launch. By focusing on the critical features and functions of your application, you can create a product that is both user-friendly and effective. By following these simple steps, you can create an MVP that will help you achieve your goals and objectives.
TechRadar

Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Likewize has taken the prize for Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab). As mobile technology becomes increasingly important to our everyday lives, device insurance ensures consumers can get a rapid repair or replacement should their device be damaged, lost or stolen. This...
dailyhodl.com

T-Mobile Joins Helium (HNT) Founders Nova Labs To Launch New 5G Mobile Network

T-Mobile is teaming up with Helium (HNT) founders Nova Labs to assist in the launch of a new 5G mobile service allowing users to earn cryptocurrency. Nova Labs and T-Mobile have signed a multi-year agreement as the decentralized wireless communications company plans to launch Helium Mobile to expand services on the Helium 5G network, which is built on its blockchain technology.
Fortune

Web3 development is siloed. QuickNode wants to change that

QuickNode is launching a marketplace for blockchain development solutions. Crypto startup QuickNode is launching an infrastructure marketplace, allowing different blockchain applications to offer Web3 tools to the almost 100,000 developers on its platform. The Miami-based company launched in February 2020, entering Y Combinator in winter 2021 and raising a $35...
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why

Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
The Associated Press

The Hackett Group Launches New Market Intelligence Service For Software and Services Providers and Users

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced the launch of a new Market Intelligence Service for software and service providers designed to provide corporate executives with critical intelligence and insights that can inform their purchasing decisions. The Market Intelligence Service will measure software and service providers’ ability to deliver business value and their unique capabilities to help companies achieve Digital World Class performance levels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005133/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
mytotalretail.com

Retail Leaders Are Prioritizing Automation and Future-Proofing Their Workforce

Facing a new era of retail in a volatile market, many businesses have had to rapidly expand or strengthen their online presence. Retailers that are thriving are doing so with the help of intelligent automation (IA). In fact, in a recent Deloitte report, 82 percent of sector leaders said “automation wherever possible will be a high priority,” and 67 percent of all respondents cited e-commerce and online shopping as areas for top investment.
itechpost.com

These 10 Startups Are The Next Big Thing in SaaS

Startups have the upper hand in continuously disrupting and revolutionizing multiple sectors and industries. As the need for cloud-native solutions rapidly accelerates and obsolete business models decline, up-and-coming companies are in the loop for the latest, more advanced, and more cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions. From relentless creativity...
