Walker: Independence - Episode 1.03 - Blood & Whiskey - Press Release
TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia’s (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian’s drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (103). Original airdate 10/20/2022.
All American - Episode 5.01 - Ludacrismas - Press Release
“Ludacrismas” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.
Hilary Mantel, Double Booker Prize Winner and Author of Wolf Hall Trilogy, Dies Aged 70
Celebrated British novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher announced Friday. “It is with great sadness that AM Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70,” HarperCollins said in a statement. “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.” Mantel was best known for her sprawling Wolf Hall Trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell. She twice won the prestigious Booker Prize—for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies—which were adapted for TV and a successful West End show.Read it at The Telegraph
The Conners - Episode 5.03 - Driving, Dating and Deceit - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Driving, Dating and Deceit” – Mark is anxious to get his driver’s license when a job opportunity presents itself across town. Darlene attempts to teach him to drive, but her frantic energy sends him running to Ben for help. Meanwhile, Harris meets a new guy online, whom Becky recognizes from her past, on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt
There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
The Patient - Episode 1.09 - Auschwitz - Press Release
Dr. Strauss leaves nothing unsaid. Sam gives it another shot with Mary. An idea sparks for Sam, and everything seems to click together. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Chris Long.
Heartstopper - Season 2 - Production Begins + Two Sets New Cast Join
Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production. The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk.
Vince Gilligan Untitled Show Ordered to Series by AppleTV with 2 Season Order
The biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while has landed with the biggest series commitment in quite a while. Apple TV+ has nabbed the new show from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, which will has Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project, described as a blended, grounded genre drama, has received a two-season straight-to-series order from the streamer.
911 - Episode 6.04 - Animal Instincts - Press Release
THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A BIRDWATCHER IS TRAPPED UNDER A FALLEN TREE ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of "yes to possibilities" and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new "Animal Instincts" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast
NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
Reacher - Season 2 - Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley & Rory Cochrane Among New Actors Joining Cast
Serinda Swan (Coroner), Ferdinand Kingsley (Sandman) and Rory Cochrane (Winning Time) are set as series regulars opposite Alan Ritchson in the upcoming second season of Prime Video’s Reacher. Also joining the cast are guest star Domenick Lombardozzi (Magnum P.I.), along with Luke Bilyk (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), Dean McKenzie...
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 2.05 - Icing on the Cake - Press Release
Episode 205 "Icing on the Cake" Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun - but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.
Kung Fu - Episode 3.02 - Risk - Press Release
“Risk” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) KIM RHODES GUEST STARS — When someone from Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why. Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city’s recent rise in crime. Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry’s (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father’s former allies. Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022.
USD POLL : Who was your favorite main character from Brooklyn Nine-Nine?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote for...
See - This Land Is Your Land & The Storm - Review
Whisper it carefully but See is in a bit of a rut this final series. I had hoped Baba Voss’ testimony of the trevantians using bombs would be enough to convince Maghra, but that doesn’t look to be the case - it takes Wren showing up in Haniwa’s room with visible worded proof of the weapons for Maghra and Harlan to get them on board.
Stargirl -The Evidence - Review : A Tale of Secrets
Beware of spoilers for the episode in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the episode yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. This episode was a setup episode for a variety of storylines for the rest of the season going forward. Cameron...
The Daily SpoilerTV Community Open Discussion Thread - 22nd September 2022
Welcome to Today's Open Discussion Thread. You can talk about anything you like here, however you still need to observe our commenting rules, and you must use spoiler tags for any spoilers about recently aired episodes/movies etc. Remember we have a number of Episode Specific Discussion Threads which should be...
Law and Order - Season 22 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 22 of Law and Order has started airing on NBC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Cecil Beaton’s picture brings the Queen back within touching distance
The week before the Queen died, I bought a tiny drawing by Cecil Beaton: a design for a yellow headdress. It’s undated, and perhaps it’s not very distinguished, though Beaton won an Oscar for the costumes he created for Gigi and My Fair Lady. But these things hardly matter to me. I love its colours – shades of green-yellow, like the wings of a goldfinch – and it cost me no more than the price of a return ticket to Manchester (a rarefied, but highly damning indictment of our railway companies, I feel).
The Winchesters - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release
“Pilot” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE – Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#101). Original airdate 10/11/2022.
