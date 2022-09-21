From floating palaces to engineering masterpieces, here are 9 of the best yachts that will be shown at the 2022 Monaco yacht show.

Read full article on original website
This Supersized 330-Foot Sailing Yacht Concept Would Be One of the 10 Largest in the World
Royal Huisman has built hundreds of vessels during its 138-year history, but it is still creating designs that are bigger and better than before. The Dutch yard unveiled an epic new concept on Wednesday that pairs the proportions of a megayacht with an advanced sailing system for comfortable, emissions-free cruising. The 330-footer, known as Wing 100, is part of Royal Huisman’s line of supersized sailing yachts that also includes the 266-foot Sea Eagle II and the 295-foot Athena. If built, the newcomer would be the biggest vessel in the fleet and rank among the 10 largest sailing yachts in the world. Billed...
See inside the most expensive yachts on display at The Monaco Yacht show this year, including late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's $90 million boat
Europe's largest annual yacht show kicks off on September 28 in Monaco. Late Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's yacht, Tatoosh, will be available for sale this year. It is back on the market after an extensive 11-month retrofit. The superyacht includes two helicopter pads, a swimming pool, and a movie theater.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
A luxury cruise ship launching in 2025 will allow travelers to permanently live at sea with residences starting at $1 million — see what it'll be like aboard
Storylines is building a residential cruise ship that'll indefinitely circumnavigate the globe starting in 2025. Rooms aboard the vessel range from a $1 million studio to four-bedroom bi-level $8 million home. Some floor plans are almost sold out as the company continues to "build momentum everyday." Why take a monthslong...
Take a look inside a $650 NYC micro-apartment that's smaller than a parking space — and doesn't have a bathroom in the unit
Alaina Randazzo has to walk down her apartment's hallway building to get to her shower. But she says, "I know all my neighbors, we're all really close," so it doesn't bother her.
I worked on cruises for 15 years and now live on a ship. Here are 7 things first-time cruisers should know before sailing.
I worked on cruise ships for over a decade, now I live on one most of the year with my husband. I wish first-time cruisers would look into their cruise lines and ports before booking. It's also helpful to be kind to the crew and prepare to possibly feel seasick.
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
James Bond-Themed Superyacht Called '007' Sinks Within Yards of Greek Beach
"In trying not to be sunk, he sailed closer to shore," a boat owner who watched the event unfold said of the captain's actions Five passengers aboard a superyacht named in honor of British superspy James Bond had to be rescued after it capsized and began sinking yards away from a Greek beach Friday. The 160-foot superyacht named "007" experienced a GPS malfunction around 50 feet from the beaches of Kolona Bay on the Mediterranean island of Kythnos, SWNS reported. "They say that the captain had some depth problem...
You Can Live Aboard This Luxury $1 Billion Residential Cruise Ship
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC’s latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
This $35 Million Laguna Beach Estate Will Make You Think You’re on the Islands of Capri
If you can’t make it to the islands of Capri, then this Southern California home may be the next best thing. An enchanting Laguna Beach retreat that appears as if it’s straight out of the Amalfi has just come onto the market. Listed for a cool $35 million with Rob Giem of Compass, the Crescent Bay Beach abode offers up endless views of the azure Pacific Ocean, nearby bluffs and is said to be directly inspired by owner Rick Silver’s annual journey to the Bay of Naples, according to the Wall Street Journal. Silver purchased the property back in 1998 for $2.2...
Moment 20ft shark comes within feet of boat off UK coast as shocked tourists watch it swim behind them
THIS is the moment a 20ft shark comes within feet of a boat full of tourists just off the UK coast. The creeping basking shark was spotted by the tourists onboard as they sailed in the the Hebrides, Scotland, last week. Operators then managed to capture this footage on their...
This New 40-Foot Dayboat Brings La Dolce Vita to the Water—With a Modern Twist
The first thing that stood out about the Solaris 40 Open at the Cannes Yachting Festival was its profile. Even with a quay filled with all kinds of new dayboats from the world’s top builders, the the 40’s exterior aesthetics just popped. The fluid lines move like quicksilver. A snubby flare at the bow twists and turns aft along the gunwales, culminating in the right amount of tumblehome aft. The lines are enhanced by the hull’s paint quality—muted silver, platinum and gold that give these boats a rich luster. “It’s a great-looking boat,” says Juan Morillo, the Italian builder’s Miami-based broker. “It’s...
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
Grand Banks’s New 85-Foot Flagship Takes the Brand Into Megayacht Waters
There’s a reason Grand Banks is one of the few brands that tempts sailors to make the jump to the powerboat side of things—it consistently turns out yachts with a classic air. And with the 85, the builder has also made a jump itself, breaching the 80-foot mark for the first time, and entering the megayacht world—albeit at the lower end.
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
Popular European cruise line Viking is now operating river cruises in the US — see what it's like aboard the new ship that's selling out fast
You can soon go on your dream European river cruise vacation without taking an international flight. Popular European cruise line Viking has finally begun operations in the US with its new highly anticipated river cruise vessel, the Viking Mississippi. And you can probably guess where it'll be sailing: along the...
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
Bonnes vacances: 10 great holiday destinations in France
Stretching out from Corsica’s northern coast, this 25-mile long peninsula is one of the island’s wildest regions, with stunning beaches, winding hiking trails and small ports on the eastern side, and clifftop villages on the west. Villages such as Erbalunga and Nonza feel authentic and unspoilt, with centuries’ old houses and churches and atmospheric ruins, while fishing villages like Centuri still send out daily boats to bring back spiny lobsters and fish to serve in the waterfront restaurants. Stay at Domain Misincu, a sleekly luxurious bolthole on the east coast.
Tour a Heavenly St. Barts Retreat of a European Fashion Executive
The location is, in a word, dreamy. Set on a hillside promontory high atop St. Barts in the French West Indies, the home of Kathrin Bruss, owner of Hamburg’s high-fashion emporium Petra Teufel, and her husband, automotive executive Oliver Bruss, commands seriously seductive views of the island pleasure dome. From one side, the house looks out to the venerable Eden Rock hotel and the cerulean waters of St. Jean Bay. From the other, it affords sweeping vistas of Saline beach.
The 10 best honeymoon islands 2022
Santorini's blue dome churches and turquoise sea views make it a romantic honeymoon destination © Matteo Colombo / Getty Images. Tropical islands, sandy beaches and swaying palms have become the perennial motifs for the ultimate romantic honeymoon getaway. But not every couple wants to simply kick back with a cocktail on the beach (at least not every day).
