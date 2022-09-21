ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin Price: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Dispels Age-Long Myth on What Drives BTC

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payment Systems#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Bitpay#Xrp#Shiba Inu#Hublot#Kuoni Business Travel#Nowpayments#Mastercard
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
MARKETS
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Country
Switzerland
Country
Argentina
u.today

XRP Shows Most Bullish Set-up in Crypto Now, This Trader Insists

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

LUNC Is Dangerously Close to Plunging to 0, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
u.today

Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
u.today

GBR COIN (GBR) To Launch Much-awaited ICO Following Intensive Development

GBR COIN, a Polygon-based advanced blockchain project that offers payment gateway and decentralized finance (DeFi) services, is set to launch the ICO for its native token, GBR, on Friday, September 23. The upcoming ICO came sooner than expected following the announcement of the GBR COIN team last week, conveying that...
MARKETS
u.today

The Highly Anticipated Fixed Rate DeFi platform on Cardano, Kulfi Finance Has Launched KLS Token Pre Seed Sale

Kulfi finance, a new and innovative Fixed rate lending protocol, launches the “KLS tokens ” Pre Seed Sale to early buyers on Kulfi Token Sale Page. Kulfi finance strives to reward long-term holders via its transaction fee policy and flexible staking rewards. The Kulfi finance tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their KLS at any given time.
CREDITS & LOANS
u.today

SHIB Burn Pace Spikes 1,502%, Here's How Much SHIB Was Removed

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELL PHONES
u.today

Charles Hoskinson: Here's What Effect Cardano's Vasil Upgrade Has Now

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
TWITTER
u.today

Breaking: CEO of Major Crypto Exchange to Step Down

Jesse Powell has decided to step down from his role as CEO of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, according to a Wednesday report by The Wall Street Journal. Powell will be replaced by Dave Ripley, the company's current chief operating officer. For now, it is unclear who will succeed Ripley. Despite...
MARKETS
u.today

XRP Price Explodes 40%. What's Behind This Rally?

The price of the XRP token kept marching higher on Friday, peaking at $0.559 on the Binance exchange. The Ripple-affiliated cryptocurrency has soared by more than 40% over the past two days. With the most recent price uptick, XRP has now become the best-performing cryptocurrency within the top 100 on CoinMakretCap over the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
u.today

LUNC Sees High Interest from Crypto Community, Where Might This Lead?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy