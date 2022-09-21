Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
u.today
Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
u.today
Breaking: Bitcoin Plunges as Fed Announces Another Big Interest Rate Hike
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
u.today
If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Rally for XRP, Maps Out What’s Next for Ethereum and One Additional Altcoin
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls is outlining what’s in store for three digital assets including XRP and Ethereum (ETH). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,100 Twitter followers that he’s bullish on XRP, and he sees the seventh-largest crypto by market cap igniting a decent rally in the short term.
u.today
Large Ethereum Whales Grab 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu As Price Begins to Recover
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
Cutting-edge 3D printing can now make the strongest titanium alloy ever produced
Monash University team makes a leap forward in aerospace, defense, energy, and space manufacturing
u.today
SHIB Burn Pace Spikes 1,502%, Here's How Much SHIB Was Removed
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB), Who Else? Comprehensive Guide to Meme Coins in 2022
For the first time, meme coins started making headlines in early 2021; some of them rocketed thanks to “TikTok pumps” in Q4, 2022. Since then, the net capitalization of crypto markets plunged, but meme coins are still in the spotlight. What is the secret sauce behind meme coins'...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
u.today
The Highly Anticipated Fixed Rate DeFi platform on Cardano, Kulfi Finance Has Launched KLS Token Pre Seed Sale
Kulfi finance, a new and innovative Fixed rate lending protocol, launches the “KLS tokens ” Pre Seed Sale to early buyers on Kulfi Token Sale Page. Kulfi finance strives to reward long-term holders via its transaction fee policy and flexible staking rewards. The Kulfi finance tokens are not locked into a minimum redemption period. Instead, “stakers” can withdraw their KLS at any given time.
u.today
Ripple Moves 30 Million XRP, Here's Why It Could Be Bullish
