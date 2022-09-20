ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
Video of Dog Who's a 'Golden Retriever-Husky Mix' Is Too Cute To Be True

Purebred dogs might get all the hype, especially at dog shows, but more and more mixed breeds are gaining popularity. Poodle mixes--like Cockapoos, Goldendoodles, and Aussiedoodles--are especially well known (and unfortunately are often taken advantage of by irresponsible breeders), but rarer mixes are entering the spotlight, too. One TikTok video...
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Do Dogs Remember Their Puppies?

In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
Sugar Bear Gets Astonishing Makeover After Cancer Scare

Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's finally ready to flaunt an amazing makeover -- delayed for months due to a possible cancer discovery -- and he's truly looking like a new man!!!. As you can see, Honey Boo Boo's father got a massive overhaul, which included a hair transplant, botox, and dental surgery ... according to his manager, Gina Rodriguez.
UPS driver saves dogs from backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa (WKRC/KMEG/CNN Newsource) - Dogs and delivery men don't always have a great relationship. But an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers' dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping of a package at the home of Jeff and...
