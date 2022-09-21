ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

NyQuil chicken isn’t actually a TikTok trend

For the sake of humanity, let’s count our lucky stars: NyQuil chicken is not a real threat to public health. But this week, the FDA issued a warning about what the agency perceived as a TikTok challenge encouraging users to cook raw chicken in a pool of NyQuil, a sleep-inducing cold medicine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Raisins Sold Nationwide Recalled

An Illinois-based company has recalled raisins that have been sold all over the U.S. due to undeclared sulfites. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), consumers with sensitivity to sulfites could face serious health risks from this product, including death. The recall applies to one product – "Golden Raisin" packages from ANKUR Muktanand Foods, Inc.
INDUSTRY
msn.com

FDA Warns Against Using NyQuil As A Chicken Marinade

Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) The Food and Drug Administration has offered Americans some food for thought: It’s a bad idea to use NyQuil as a chicken marinade. The federal agency felt obligated to issue the warning in light of a social media challenge encouraging people to...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Drugs#Foodsafety#General Health
BGR.com

If you have this soup at home, there’s a recall you need to see

MSI Express (Unilever) issued a recall for about 16,498 pounds of Knorr chicken and rice soup mix products that contain an undeclared allergen. The allergen in question is milk, an ingredient that can cause mild or even severe reactions in some people. The labels on these soup products do not list milk, which led to a recall once the problem was discovered.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
FDA
BGR.com

Animal crackers sold in 7 states hit with new recall

After a recent animal cookie recall, it’s time to pay attention to a similarly themed Animal Crackers recall. The former was due to the discovery of metal contamination. But the new animal cracker recall has a different cause. The product contains coconut, a potential allergen that is not listed in the ingredients on the label.
FLORIDA STATE
Deseret News

Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil, FDA says

The Food and Drug Administration is issuing the following warning in response to a recent social media trend: Don’t cook your chicken in NyQuil. “One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too,” the FDA stated. “These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death.”
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent smoked salmon recall issued for these 10 states

St. James Smokehouse issued a recall for a single lot of smoked salmon because it might be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It’s a potentially fatal bacteria that health authorities routinely test for. Any positive result will invariably lead to product recalls, as is the case here. Smoked salmon recall.
WASHINGTON STATE
Indy100

Experts warn against 'dangerous' NyQuil Chicken TikTok challenge

There's always one person to take stupidity on the internet too far – this time, it's seasoning chicken with NyQuil. Also known as "sleepy chicken" online, the since-deleted recipe shows a man prepping the raw chicken with "four thirds" of the cold and flu medicine. Yep, you read that correctly. People have falsely claimed that the sickly green coloured chicken can cure cold and sickness symptoms. Concerned users have since stitched the clip on TikTok, with one person responding: "I'm just really confused with what's going on..." Another person reiterated in a separate reaction video: "No hope for you all....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Stop Cooking Chicken in Nyquil, FDA Begs in Response to Social Media Trend

It may seem like cooking up raw chicken in cough syrup is the stuff of nightmares, but videos purporting to do just that have appeared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram. Last week, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning over the misuse of medicines as inspired by social media videos.
HEALTH
Vice

FDA Perhaps Superfluously Warns Teens Not to Cook Chicken in Nyquil

The FDA is warning teenagers against trying “Nyquil chicken.” This involves marinating chicken in the over the counter cold medicine, cooking it, and eating it. Whether anyone has ever actually done this is unclear, but users on TikTok have been sharing—and mocking—a chicken recipe that calls for you to cook the meat in Nyquil. (The resulting dish is also known as “sleepy chicken.”) Although it’s already difficult to find content related to the recipe—notably, many of the recipe videos that other users are responding to have been deleted—typing “nyquil” into the search bar in TikTok brings up several search terms related to the recipe, like “nyquil chick” or “nyquil chicekn.” Some of the videos making fun of the recipe also already have a flag from TikTok on them that reads “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”
HEALTH
msn.com

FDA's 'NyQuil Chicken' warning may have ignited a cough medicine cooking frenzy

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Sep. 15 alerting TikTok users and others on social media about the dangers of cooking chicken breasts in NyQuil, a popular over-the-counter cold and flu medicine. The message referred to a "challenge" involving the combination of medicine and poultry, which is it described as "silly and unappetizing."
HEALTH
WEKU

Family Dollar recalls Colgate products that were improperly stored

Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states because products were stored outside of their recommended temperature requirements. In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products. The products, according to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy