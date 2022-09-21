A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.

NORTH LIBERTY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO