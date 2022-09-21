Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Projector attacked at Iowa City TPUSA event featuring Benny Johnson
Iowa City Police made an arrest on Tuesday night after someone attacked the projector at a Turning Point USA event featuring Benny Johnson. The event was about memes and Johnson displayed a meme of Vice President Kamala Harris. It showed Harris leaving her home saying “oh my God I love it!” as a mariachi singer danced in front of the bus and mariachi music played in the background. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bused illegal immigrants from the border to the Vice President’s home in September.
Wolken hired as Main Street director
A director and the board of directors has been established for Monticello Main Street Iowa program. Brian Wolken was hired on Sept. 16 to take on the role of director. Wolken has been involved with the initiative since its inception at the beginning for the year. Wolken was also a part of the Main Street Iowa efforts in 2019.
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
Iowa City man arrested after search warrant turns up drugs and evidence of firearm use
An Iowa City man on Federal Supervised Release has been taken into custody after a search warrant allegedly turned up drugs and evidence of firearm use. On September 8th, police were dispatched to assist with federal probation officers to conduct a home visit on 43-year-old James Franzier. He was observed driving a Dodge Challenger, was stopped, and ordered him to return home for the visit. Franzier reportedly parked his vehicle at a residence that wasn’t his, then walked home to complete the visit.
The Iowa-Rutgers Total Could Be Historic
Iowa is headed to the birthplace of college football to take on Rutgers under the lights this Saturday night — and in the eyes of Vegas, the final score line for this game is likely to resemble something from those early “birthplace of college football” days. The total for Iowa’s game against Rutgers this weekend opened earlier this week at a comically low 35.5 points, easily the lowest total on the board.
MCSD plans Homecoming festivities
The Monticello Community School District has announced its schedule of events for Homecoming Week, Sept. 26 through Oct. 1. The Homecoming Parade and Coronation will also be held on Monday, Sept. 26. Parade line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Aquatic Center on S. Cedar...
