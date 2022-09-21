Rising car prices in the U.S. The average amount of a car loan in the United States has an updated record. Against the background of the rapid growth in the cost of cars, it reached $40,290 at the end of the second quarter, writes Reuters with reference to the credit monitoring company Experian. And cars continue to get more expensive, overtaking inflation. The reason for this is the ongoing problems with the supply of electronic components and various logistical snags.

28 DAYS AGO