nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Deseret News

Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years

The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
CNBC

Mortgage rates will likely rise after Fed decision, but experts say housing prices will soon drop

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised federal interest rates by 75 basis points for the fifth time this year in an effort to quell record-high inflation. This comes amid the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showing inflation increased slightly month-over-month. This sent markets plummeting as investors worry efforts from the central bank aren't working as planned.
Newsweek

Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans

The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With No Inflation

The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Entertainment News

Americans take record loans due to the rise in the price of cars

Rising car prices in the U.S. The average amount of a car loan in the United States has an updated record. Against the background of the rapid growth in the cost of cars, it reached $40,290 at the end of the second quarter, writes Reuters with reference to the credit monitoring company Experian. And cars continue to get more expensive, overtaking inflation. The reason for this is the ongoing problems with the supply of electronic components and various logistical snags.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Madison’s Reporter: Lumber prices drop as September marches on

It is normal for this time of year for North Americaconstruction framing dimension softwood lumber prices to be falling, as the bulk of main home building activity is finished for the season, according to Madison's Lumber Reporter. There are times when the weather is good so a bump in Do-It-Yourself...
