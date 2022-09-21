Read full article on original website
Related
Gas Prices: Projection for the Rest of 2022
With summer winding down, America is cruising toward fall with the cost of gas moving in the right direction. Record-high fuel prices stretched the budgets of summer travelers across the country --...
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Why food prices are rising at the fastest clip in 40 years
The overall costs of goods and services may have eased a bit in August, according to the latest U.S. inflation report, but food remains a pricey outlier and just saw the biggest year-over-year jump in more than four decades. Overall food prices were up 11.4% in August, the biggest annual...
Gas prices are on a record-breaking decline. Is this the last week that prices fall?
Gas prices have declined for 14 weeks straight, the longest streak since 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
Do Prices Go Down In a Recession? Here’s What Usually Gets Cheaper
While the prices of individual items may behave unpredictably due to unexpected economic factors, it is true that a recession might cause the prices of some items to fall. Because a recession means...
Home prices are falling in these 98 major housing markets—only 50 markets remain at the peak
Not long after mortgage rates spiked this spring, the U.S. housing market slipped into what the industry likes to call a housing recession. It means housing activity levels, like home sales, are contracting sharply. That’s hardly surprising: History tells us an inflation-fighting Federal Reserve means a so-called housing recession is right around the corner.
After months of declines, U.S. gas prices are headed back up
After hitting an all-time high in June, the average price of gas in the U.S. had been on the decline for 98 consecutive days. That streak came to an end this week as prices inched up. Industry watchers say it could be the first signs of another upward trend in pump pain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Home prices keep rising amid a seller's housing market. So why has new homebuilding hit a crawl?
Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes falling fast. Single-family permits are now down 25% from their peak in February.
CNBC
Mortgage rates will likely rise after Fed decision, but experts say housing prices will soon drop
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised federal interest rates by 75 basis points for the fifth time this year in an effort to quell record-high inflation. This comes amid the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showing inflation increased slightly month-over-month. This sent markets plummeting as investors worry efforts from the central bank aren't working as planned.
Gas Prices Have Dropped for The Last 92 Days, But These States Are Still Paying More Than $4
Fuel prices have been steadily dropping since mid-June's all-time high of over $5 per gallon. This current relief comes, in part, to gas tax holidays during the summer and the Biden administration's...
Railroad Strike Could Cause Prices to Spike Again for Americans
The stock market entered a free fall Tuesday morning after the release of new data showing the consumer price index—the monitor for how expensive goods are—had increased more than 8 percent over the last year. While already bad news for consumers, whose wages increased at an even lower...
The American City With No Inflation
The two primary government measures of inflation both signaled that prices continue to rise sharply. The Consumer Price Index posted an 8.3% increase year over previous year in August. It rose .1% compared to July. The figures would have been worse if gas prices had not plunged. The other yardstick is the Producer Price Index, […]
Americans take record loans due to the rise in the price of cars
Rising car prices in the U.S. The average amount of a car loan in the United States has an updated record. Against the background of the rapid growth in the cost of cars, it reached $40,290 at the end of the second quarter, writes Reuters with reference to the credit monitoring company Experian. And cars continue to get more expensive, overtaking inflation. The reason for this is the ongoing problems with the supply of electronic components and various logistical snags.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Madison’s Reporter: Lumber prices drop as September marches on
It is normal for this time of year for North Americaconstruction framing dimension softwood lumber prices to be falling, as the bulk of main home building activity is finished for the season, according to Madison's Lumber Reporter. There are times when the weather is good so a bump in Do-It-Yourself...
U.S. home sales post seven straight monthly drop; house price growth slowing
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. existing home sales dropped for the seventh straight month in August as affordability deteriorated further amid surging mortgage rates and stubbornly high house prices, though the pace of decline moderated from prior months.
Comments / 0