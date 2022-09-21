Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
9to5Mac
iOS 16 now available: Lock Screen customization, iMessage edit/undo send, much more
IOS 16 is now available to the general public. After three months of beta testing, Apple has released its latest major update for iPhone users everywhere. iOS 16 packs a number of new features, including new edit and undo send features, a completely customizable Lock Screen, and much more. Head below for the full details.
Android Authority
How to change the iPhone wallpaper on iOS 16
Every smartphone user likes to personalize their device, and iPhone users are no exception. One of the easiest ways to give your phone that personal touch is to add wallpaper to your home screen and lock screen. iOS 16 has introduced a couple of new ways to change the wallpaper on the iPhone.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CNET
Dump Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models come with technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more secure. They work on all iPhones with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into Android and Chrome, too.
CNET
3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16
With iOS 16, different from other years, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to Apple Music. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using the music streaming service the new operating system released today. Apple Music on iOS 16...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love
“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen
IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
CNET
Mad at iPhone's New Search Button in iOS 16? Here's How to Get Rid of It
You can now download iOS 16, and much like every new major software update to the iPhone, there are features and settings that you'll absolutely love -- and others that you might not be so fond of. If you've getting the new iPhone 14, this will apply to you too.
RS Recommends: Amazon’s $60 Fire HD Tablet Has Features the iPad Can’t Match
If you’ve been waiting to pick up a tablet for work, travel or home, you’ll want to take a look at Amazon’s Fire HD tablets, specifically the Fire HD 7 (2022) tablet, on sale right now for just $59.99. The Fire HD 7 (2022) is not only the best tablet that Amazon makes, but it’s one of the best tablets under $100, period (for reference, the cheapest iPad we’re seeing online is $279). As Amazon gets set to launch the Fire HD 8 this fall, the site is clearing out its Fire 7 tablets at the discounted price. Buy: Fire 7...
The Verge
How to use Focus modes in iOS 16
Apple added Focus modes last year in iOS 15 to help you stay on task. The idea was to keep you “in the moment” by filtering out apps or notifications that you don’t want popping up during specific times. In iOS 16, Apple has also added some new options to streamline the process. That includes the ability to silence notifications from specific apps or people, as well as link Focus modes with lock screens and watchfaces.
The Verge
Apple releases fixes for iPhone 14 Pro camera shaking and constant copy / paste prompts
Apple is fixing a bunch of big iOS 16 bugs today. A new update that’s out now, iOS 16.0.2, is meant to fix the issue where the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro’s camera would vibrate while using third-party apps, as well as the overbearing “Allow Paste” notifications, according to an Apple Support page. The patch fixes other various bugs, which you can read in the update text shown to iPhone users below:
Android Authority
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen
The selection is minimal right now, but the feature is great. iOS 16 has a wide variety of interesting new features, one of which expands the power of iOS widgets. Originally confined to the iOS home screen, widgets can now also be placed on the lock screen. This is great if you want to keep tabs on the weather, your Apple Watch exercise rings, or your battery level. Here is how to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen.
Android phone updates could get much easier – iOS should learn a thing or two
Android phones have always had a more laissez-faire approach to new version updates than iOS devices – while iPhones bug you with annoying notifications and reminders to update, Android phones rarely even let you know that a new update is available. However, it sounds like Google is introducing an...
9to5Mac
Screenshot on iPhone 14: How to take regular and scrolling screenshots, new ‘Copy and Delete’ option
IPhone 14 and 14 Pro come with the same button layout as previous models so that means taking screenshots is the same. However, with iOS 16 there’s a new “Copy and Delete” option plus we’ll look at how to take a scrolling screenshot on iPhone 14.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 💻 The first major Windows 11 update is here
The complete lowdown on the big Windows 11 update and more tech news from around the world. ☕ Good Morning, dear readers. A lot is going on in the world of tech right now and the week is not even over yet! We’ve got a stellar lineup of stories for you today, so get that pot of coffee on and start reading!
CNET
Windows 11 Gets Its First Big Update: All the New Features
Windows 11 is fast approaching its one-year anniversary. At launch, the new operating system brought dozens of new features to life, including a redesigned interface, widgets, a more accessible Microsoft Teams experience, multiple desktops, Snap Layouts and Groups as well as Android Apps. Microsoft released its first major update for...
Comments / 0