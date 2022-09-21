ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0

CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
CERRO GORDO, NC

