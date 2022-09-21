Read full article on original website
No. 18 Washington notches 8 sacks in mauling of Stanford
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., wide receiver Rome Odunze and running back Wayne Taulapapa had big games for No. 18 Washington
Loss to Utah proves fixing what's wrong with the Sun Devils won't be easy or quick
In a show of solidarity, Sun Devil football players locked arms with interim coach Shaun Aguano as they took the field Saturday night to play Utah. It was a nice gesture. A better one would have been to play good football, but it’s becoming increasingly apparent that might be too much to ask of the Sun Devils this season. ...
WATCH: Oklahoma DC Ted Roof Kansas State Postgame
Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof met with the media following the Sooners' 41-34 loss to Kansas State.
Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison TD saves USC vs. Oregon State: 'It feels damn good'
After struggling most of the game, quarterback Caleb Williams connected on a touchdown pass to Jordan Addison to help USC stay undefeated on the season.
bladenonline.com
Middle School Girls Soccer: Tar Heel 1, West Columbus 0
CERRO GORDO – Tar Heel’s Lluvia Sanchez Orellana drilled in the only goal of the game in the 2nd half as the Lady Panthers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 1-0 Waccamaw Middle School Conference victory over previously unbeaten West Columbus. Abigail Dew recorded her 4th...
