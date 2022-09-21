ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Two more suspects charged in March murder in Carteret County

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two more people in a murder case from March. Officials said Jason Allen Porter, 42, and Amanda Alice Blanton, 33, both of Newport, were arrested Thursday by deputies. Both have been charged with an open count of murder in the death of […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Deputies investigating robbery of Craven County store

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the robbery of a convenience store that happened Wednesday night. Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. to Mills Country Store at 3710 River Road in Vanceboro in reference to a robbery. A suspect armed with a gun took cash from the register and fled […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vernon Schrum, 94; incomplete

Vernon J. Schrum, 94, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Wake Med in Raleigh. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
WNCT

Person found dead after Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A person died in a house fire that happened in Swansboro on Friday. Officials told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan they responded to 112 Oyster Bay Road in Swansboro around 5:40 p.m. Friday to a call of a structure fire. Fire crews from Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, […]
SWANSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bear Creek, NC
Swansboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Swansboro, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department

BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
BEAUFORT, NC
Queen City News

NC man arrested, charged with incident liberties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges after an investigation into two reports of him taking indecent liberties with children. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation when it was reported a man was inappropriately touching a young girl. The victim said two incidents took place in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

One dead in Swansboro house fire

A weekend house fire left one woman dead in Swansboro. Swansboro Fire Chief, David Degnan said the fire department responded to a structure fire around 5:40 on Friday night at 112 Oyster Bay Road. Victor Gamble, a man living in the area, said he and his wife were on their...
SWANSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbi#Fire Marshal#Oyster Bay
carolinacoastonline.com

Gabriella Roska, 16; service September 24

Gabriella “Bella” Ann Roska, 16, of Cedar Point, died Monday, September 19, 2022. A celebration of Gabriella’s life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, September 24, at First Baptist Church in Swansboro, officiated by Rev. Jeff Duncan. The family will receive friends following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
CEDAR POINT, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant’s home raided by FBI

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN has learned that one of the two locations the FBI raided this morning in Pitt County is the home of an Ayden police officer. The FBI confirmed their agents conducted “court authorized” searches at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and a home on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
AYDEN, NC
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Large algae bloom, fish kill reported in Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coastal Carolina Riverwatch is investigating a large algae bloom and reported fish kill in the Sneads Ferry area. The areas of concern are near the end of Fannie Creek Lane and a pond in the Chadwick Shores subdivision. On Wednesday, crews were collecting water, algae and fish samples. Coastal […]
SNEADS FERRY, NC
towndock.net

Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse

It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Onslow County man charged with breaking & enterings, thefts

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man has been arrested for breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing items. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Leroy Locklear has been charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, larceny of a firearm, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and misdemeanor larceny.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Nelson, 89; incomplete

William "Jerry" Nelson, 89, of Sealevel, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
SEALEVEL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Constance Springer, 82; incomplete

Constance "Connie" Springer, 82, of Gloucester, died Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
GLOUCESTER, NC
WITN

Man held on $1.2 million bond after drug arrest

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is being held on a $1.2 million bond after his arrest on drug charges. Morehead City police say they, along with sheriff deputies, arrested Deshon Ward on Thursday. The 31-year-old man is facing trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by manufacturing,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Annette Lawrence, 82; incomplete

Annette Merrill Lawrence, 84, of Morehead City, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy