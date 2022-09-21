Brush up on your security knowledge with these back to school security tips

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Song_about_summer)

With the summer sadly coming to an end, it's a good time to reflect on what's important and what to focus on for the rest of the year.

Security awareness should always be front of your mind, but there's always time for a refresh of what you need to be alert to, especially as cybercriminals are always looking for new angles.

So let us re-educate you with some of the most important security tips right now.

Stay on your guard

The holidays may be over, but many of us may struggle initially to refocus and get back into a working mode. If this sounds familiar, then get all your devices patched and equipped with the latest software updates before you go back to the office.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) is able to cover all your security needs, packing in real-time data protection, malware blockers and antivirus to keep your device and your data safe from all the latest threats.

So even if your brain switches off, you don't need to worry about your files and devices staying safe.

Keep the whole family safe online

Making sure your entire family are safe online has never been more important, as criminals are now often witnessed looking to exploit a lack of proper security knowledge or social engineering tactics to trick victims such as children and older relatives into giving away login details or password information on services such as social media or gaming sites.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) can keep your family safe from a wide range of online threats, and also comes with comprehensive advanced parental controls that allow you to filter out inappropriate content and limit screen time, as well as remote access to Bitdefender Central to monitor your kids’ online activities.

Fire up a VPN

Most of us will now be familiar with using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) software, no doubt having had to use one to connect to a work network from the safety of your home.

But a VPN is also a vital security tool, helping keep you safe online by masking your internet connection, meaning the websites you visit are unable to track your internet activity or snoop on your location, giving you the freedom to browse without fear.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) comes with a comprehensive and recently improved VPN service that's perfect for all the family, providing 200MB of data traffic per day for Windows, Android, macOS and iOS devices at no extra cost.

Get all your devices secure

Finally - and although it may sound obvious, you need to ensure all your devices, work and personal, are secured.

Smartphones, tablets and other pocket-sized devices need proper security guards as much as traditional laptops and PCs, as they often store and protect our most treasure photos, videos and apps, along with personal data and payment information.

Bitdefender Total Security (opens in new tab) covers Windows, macOS, Android and iOS devices, and protection can be extended over up to 15 devices per household, keeping your family safe online, whatever device is being used.