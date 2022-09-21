ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
County
West Baton Rouge Parish, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
West Side Journal

Red Beans & Rice: A century-old tradition lives on

LAFAYETTE -For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

'My Southern Family Christmas' scheduled for Nov. 24 release on Hallmark Channel

The Christmas movie filming Sept. 21-23 at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento is scheduled for a Nov. 24 broadcast on the Hallmark Channel. Originally announced under the working title "Family Christmas," the movie will be called "My Southern Family Christmas." It will be among a full schedule of holiday movies set for release, known as the “Countdown to Christmas, according to a Variety exclusive.
SORRENTO, LA
iheart.com

Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America

A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifetime
thelouisianaweekend.com

Live After Five Is Back For Fall 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Live After Five community concert series is back for fall 2022. This concert series runs Fridays this through October 28th. Expect great music, lots of food and beverage vendors, and appearances from some of your favorite news personalities. Feel free to bring your lawn chairs and blankets but leave the tents at home. The event takes place at Rhorer Plaza located at 238 North Blvd. #200 in Baton Rouge from 5:00pm – 8:00pm.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge middle school gets new principal amid fight investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced Friday that Capitol Middle School has a new principal. Karla Johnson, who is currently the principal of Capitol Elementary School, is also the middle school’s new administrative leader. On Sept. 13, a large fight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 15-22

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 15-22: Destiny Watis, 25, 9128 Ester St, Convent was arrested pursuant to a bench, and a fugitive warrant;. Seanwitt McZeal, 55, 9369 W Park Ln, Gonzales was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders, and arrested pursuant to a...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Pastor 'couldn't hide, couldn't run from God'

The story of a defiant Old Testament prophet proved a cautionary tale for Jessie Underwood. Whereas Jonah tried to run from his calling to preach and ended up in the belly of a fish at the bottom of the sea, Underwood enthusiastically dove into the ministry waters — accepting his call about 25 years ago at age 50.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs

PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
WAFB.com

Allie Rice laid to rest

A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy