CNBC
If you file taxes in these 17 states, you could be getting an inflation-relief check from the government—here's who qualifies
Since prices for necessities like shelter and food have risen by 8.5% year-over-year, many U.S. state governments are cutting checks to help their residents cover household costs. The effort is mostly funded by tax revenue surpluses, either as automatic rebates mandated by state law or as part of legislation specifically...
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Three $250 direct payments are up for grabs – but only if you apply before next week
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
Residents in these 13 states could pay taxes on their student loan relief
Residents of 13 states who receive debt forgiveness from the federal government for their student loans may need to pay some state taxes on their forgiven amount, according to an analysis by the think tank Tax Foundation. Jared Walczak, the vice president of state projects for the Center for State...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Stimulus Updates To Know for Fall 2022
During the past few years, millions of Americans have received stimulus checks to help with the economic downturn due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, with prices rising on everything from eggs to...
CNET
Will You Owe Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans? Borrowers in These States Will
While the details of President Biden's widespread federal student loan forgiveness are still being finalized, many borrowers are wondering if they'll be taxed on any forgiven debt. The answer? It's complicated. Borrowers won't owe federal taxes on this debt -- a provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act...
bloomberglaw.com
Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too
The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750
The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
Why Forgiven Student Loan Debt Should Probably Be Taxed as Income
President Joe Biden's recently unveiled student debt forgiveness proposal might just have an unintended consequence for residents of six states: an increased tax bill. While most states plan to follow the federal government's lead and not treat one-time student loan forgiveness as taxable income, six states have no such plans. While Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin might decide to exempt federal student loan forgiveness from taxation, two states—Mississippi and North Carolina—have formal plans to tax loan forgiveness.
FOXBusiness
Inflation could soon push you into a higher tax bracket: What to know
Millions of Americans could be in store for higher taxes as a result of the hottest inflation in close to 40 years. That's because of a phenomenon known as "bracket creep," which happens when taxpayers are pushed into higher-income brackets even though their purchasing power is essentially unchanged due to steeper prices for most goods.
SFGate
Yes, Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do
Texas politicians and CEOs often tout the state as "low-tax" because workers here aren't forced to pay the local government a percentage of their income, in contrast to places like California. However, recently resurfaced data shows that may only apply if you're a wealthy resident here. A popular post recently shared on Reddit's main economic forum displayed a graphic that explained how Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do, unless those Texans are in the top one percent of all earners.
Backing candidates down to the state level, Trump's fundraising machine builds a party loyal to him
Ex-president Donald Trump is using the Save America PAC to try to shape a Trump-centric GOP, funding candidates from statehouses up to federal office.
Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today
Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
West Side Journal
WBRSO awards scholarships
Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Rachel Daigle, valedictorian of Port Allen High School, and Alexis Durbin, salutatorian of Port Allen High School, have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year. Daigle is now attending Lousiana State University studying biological sciences, pursuing...
