Louisiana State

Motley Fool

Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CNET

Will You Owe Taxes on Forgiven Student Loans? Borrowers in These States Will

While the details of President Biden's widespread federal student loan forgiveness are still being finalized, many borrowers are wondering if they'll be taxed on any forgiven debt. The answer? It's complicated. Borrowers won't owe federal taxes on this debt -- a provision tucked into the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act...
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
MarketRealist

Don't Miss the Deadline to Claim a Child Tax Credit of up to $750

The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) issued during the second half of 2021 helped thousands of families keep current on their rent and afford basic necessities like food. Although Congress failed to extend monthly CTC payments into 2022, states like Rhode Island recognized a need for help and responded to it with a Child Tax Rebate of up to $750. The only catch, you must have filed your taxes by a certain date.
Reason.com

Why Forgiven Student Loan Debt Should Probably Be Taxed as Income

President Joe Biden's recently unveiled student debt forgiveness proposal might just have an unintended consequence for residents of six states: an increased tax bill. While most states plan to follow the federal government's lead and not treat one-time student loan forgiveness as taxable income, six states have no such plans. While Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin might decide to exempt federal student loan forgiveness from taxation, two states—Mississippi and North Carolina—have formal plans to tax loan forgiveness.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOXBusiness

Inflation could soon push you into a higher tax bracket: What to know

Millions of Americans could be in store for higher taxes as a result of the hottest inflation in close to 40 years. That's because of a phenomenon known as "bracket creep," which happens when taxpayers are pushed into higher-income brackets even though their purchasing power is essentially unchanged due to steeper prices for most goods.
INCOME TAX
SFGate

Yes, Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do

Texas politicians and CEOs often tout the state as "low-tax" because workers here aren't forced to pay the local government a percentage of their income, in contrast to places like California. However, recently resurfaced data shows that may only apply if you're a wealthy resident here. A popular post recently shared on Reddit's main economic forum displayed a graphic that explained how Texans actually pay more in taxes than Californians do, unless those Texans are in the top one percent of all earners.
TEXAS STATE
Kiplinger

Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
INCOME TAX
West Side Journal

WBRSO awards scholarships

Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Rachel Daigle, valedictorian of Port Allen High School, and Alexis Durbin, salutatorian of Port Allen High School, have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2021-2022 school year. Daigle is now attending Lousiana State University studying biological sciences, pursuing...
PORT ALLEN, LA

