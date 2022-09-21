ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term

Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Who will dispense medical marijuana in Alabama and what will they need to know?

The qualifications of the dispensers who will manage the sales of medical marijuana products in Alabama are still to be determined for the state’s new industry. In some states, pharmacists dispense medical cannabis products. It’s unclear whether that will be the case in Alabama. Nothing in the law or regulations passed so far indicates that pharmacists will be involved.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
Engineer Arthur Williams builds Birmingham teens for success

On a crisp Saturday morning in the Smithfield community, Arthur Williams is leading a class in an abandoned building. Williams is explaining to a group of teens how they can transform that dilapidated structure into living conditions for a family. Williams, a civil engineer by trade, has been teaching construction...
Birmingham VA hosts weekend job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is holding a job fair to fill several positions this weekend. “We are thrilled to offer a job fair of this size to the community,” said Dr. Oladipo Kukoyi, BVAHCS Executive Director. “The hiring fair is designed to fill ​critical vacancies across our health […]
Professionals preparing Alabama for surge in electric vehicles

Gov. Kay Ivey gives remarks, to the Drive Electric Alabama EV Summit Convention at the BJCC Thursday, September 22, 2022 in Birmingham. Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager. As electric vehicles race to the market, Gov. Kay Ivey believes Alabama is “uniquely positioned” to be an industry leader. “We need...
Hoover declares flooding on US Highway 31 a public hazard

HOOVER, Ala. — The city of Hoover is calling flooding on U.S. Highway 31 near Riverchase Village a public safety hazard and plans to file a court injunction for repairs as property owners haven't come to an agreement on a fix. Watch the full story above.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL)- A group of renowned civil rights attorneys are now representing an Alabama inmate after pictures showing him emaciated and barely able to sit up went viral on social media.  The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility. Now, Civil Rights […]
Alabama woman marks 108th birthday

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — An Alabama centenarian marked her 108th birthday this week. According to WTVM, Francis Ella Cook, a resident of the Motts community near Smiths Station, turned 108 on Thursday. The widow, whose husband died when the couple were in their 60s, is a mother of 10...
Sozo Children's Choir performing at Samford University

The Sozo Children’s Choir from Uganda, Africa will perform two shows at Samford University’s Wright Center on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. The performances are part of the choir’s United States Miracle Tour. The first performance is for students during morning chapel services. Free tickets for the 7 p.m. evening service are available to the public at www.samford.edu/wrightcenter/events/Sozo-Childrens-Choir.
Ground breaks at the future site of Hoover’s first entertainment district

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover officials broke ground at the future site of Village Green on Friday. Village Green will be the city’s first family oriented, outdoor entertainment center. Mayor Frank Brocato said the city has sports and great restaurants, but was lacking entertainment. “I think as the years...
Boater missing in Lay Lake

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
Birmingham Businessman Jesse J. Lewis to receive Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

Birmingham Times founder and visionary entrepreneur Dr. Jesse J. Lewis Sr. has been awarded Lifetime Achievement from the Vulcan Park Foundation. The 2022 honorees for the annual The Vulcans Community Awards were announced Thursday and honor seven citizens who exemplify civic pride, leadership and progress in four award categories: lifetime achievement, hero, game changer and servant leadership.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

