The Final Curtain Call for Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic ends with a grand finale at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Side Journal
West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club September meeting
From left to right are Fannie Easterly, Sheila Rills, Penny Saia, Janet Tassin, Cathy Hebert, and Nancy Conn hostesses for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club meeting. Vice President Ada Hebert presided over the meeting that was held at the WBR Ag Center on September 13.
West Side Journal
From the Archives
LIFETIME MEMBERSHIP PRESENTED - October 10, 1974: Judge Paul B. Landry is shown receiving a certificate making him an honorary lifetime member of the West Baton Rouge Historical Association. Mrs. Richard Genre, mistress of ceremonies at the luncheon honoring the judge, is shown making the presentation.
West Side Journal
OBITUARIES
Passed away on September 16, 2022. He was born in Plaquemine, Louisiana. He was 92 years old. He grew up in White Castle, and lived in Brusly, Louisiana for the last 49 years. His parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr., and Beatrice Whaley Landry, and brother, Darrell “Boss” Landry, sister-in-law, Thelma Landry preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lucy Peavy Landry; sons, David Paul Landry (Anh Vu) and Whelman Joseph Landry; his grandsons, Grant Howard Vu Landry and Watson Vu Landry; his sister, Katherine Landry Hymel; his sister-in-law Donna Peavy and friend Deborah Rochelle. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Jackie Mistretta (Bryan), Joni Russo (Scott), Jim Landry (Deanna), Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Caryl Hymel (Alisha Babin), Dewayne Hymel (Donna), and special great-nephew Daniel Lusk (Erin). He graduated from White Castle High School in 1947 and Louisiana State University in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as 1st Lieutenant. He retired from the State of Louisiana Fire and Police Civil Service. Walter was an active member of Whaley-Savoy American Legion Post 212, where he served as Post Commander for several years. He was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. Walter loved his hometown and enjoyed conversations with family and friends regarding life in White Castle and Iberville Parish. In Brusly, he quickly developed friendships and became an active citizen there. He served as president of the Brusly Lions Club for several years. Walter was a unique individual and was always ready to give his opinion on any subject in both an entertaining and instructive manner. Pallbearers were Daniel Lusk, Caryl Hymel, Neal Harmon, Jim Landry, Michael Redmann and Grayson Brewer. Honorary pallbearers were David Prejean, Don Hood, Henry Soniat and Richie Burtt. Visitation took place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., (River Road) in Brusly on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow celebrated by Fr. Arun John. Internment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
West Side Journal
PA brings winning streak on the road at Episcopal
Port Allen looks to continue its winning streak when the team travels to play former district foe Episcopal. The Pelicans are coming off of wins against Donaldsonville and Livonia. Episcopal is Port Allen’s final non-district tuneup before the District 6-3A schedule begins. The Knights are 3-0 heading into the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Side Journal
Early voting & registration deadlines
West Baton Rouge Parish Registrar Of Voters, Corey C. Passantino, announces early voting and registration deadlines. Early voting for the November 8, 2022 congressional/open primary election begins Tuesday, October 25, 2022 and ends Tuesday, November 1, 2022 (excluding Sunday, October 26). Early voting will be held at two locations:. ●...
West Side Journal
Brusly looks to rebound from loss, hosts Belaire
Brusly looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when the team hosts Belaire in a district matchup. The Panthers got going offensively in the second half of last week’s 28-14 loss at Parkview Baptist. Belaire is looking for its first win of the season heading...
West Side Journal
PA defense stifles Livonia in 6-0 win
Port Allen only needed one score to earn its second straight win. Quarterback Darius Harris scored on a touchdown run in the first half and it was all the Pelicans needed to get a 6-0 win over Livonia at Guy Otwell Stadium. It was the second straight year Port Allen...
Comments / 0