34th Annual Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company Art Alert Art Show -- judges announced

Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
A restaurant in Louisiana is getting praised for its outstanding tacos, finding a spot among some of the best taco shops in America. Yelp searched the country to find the best taco shops around, using reviews and ratings to ultimate compile a list of what it determined to be the Top 100 taco spots in America. While some states like Texas, California and Florida had several restaurants on the list, others were represented by a single standout eatery holding its own among the rest, including one restaurant in Louisiana. According to the site:
The Final Curtain Call for Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic ends with a grand finale at the West Baton Rouge Museum
This interview is the final of a three-part series. The West Baton Rouge Museum will be home for the final tour of the “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibition until January 7, 2023. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives, the exhibition is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer who was one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th-century. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of forty-four. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author Zadie Smith.
This Hallmark Christmas Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely In Louisiana
It’s good to see movie industry using Louisiana more and more — and Ascension Parish was chosen as the filming location for the Hallmark movie “My Southern Family Christmas.”. Here’s the description of the movie:. “Under the guise of a journalist, Campbell has a chance to...
West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club September meeting
From left to right are Fannie Easterly, Sheila Rills, Penny Saia, Janet Tassin, Cathy Hebert, and Nancy Conn hostesses for the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club meeting. Vice President Ada Hebert presided over the meeting that was held at the WBR Ag Center on September 13.
'My Southern Family Christmas' scheduled for Nov. 24 release on Hallmark Channel
The Christmas movie filming Sept. 21-23 at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento is scheduled for a Nov. 24 broadcast on the Hallmark Channel. Originally announced under the working title "Family Christmas," the movie will be called "My Southern Family Christmas." It will be among a full schedule of holiday movies set for release, known as the “Countdown to Christmas, according to a Variety exclusive.
Creativity an important ingredient for Major Chenevert, executive chef at Portobello's Grill
Football was Major Chenevert's priority when he left Baton Rouge for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He dreamed of a career in the sport, but as sometimes happens, that dream didn't come true. So, Chenevert returned to his hometown and took a job at Vincent's City Club, which set him...
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS TO HOLD GOLD STAR MOTHERS AND FAMILIES RECOGNITION CEREMONY
BATON ROUGE, La.—Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland,. COL (USA Retired) invites the public to attend LDVA’s annual Gold Star Mothers and Families. Recognition Ceremony on Friday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be held at the Gold Star. Monument in the Louisiana Veterans...
Color run, Cabaret! and blues-rock downtown: 3 things to do this weekend
The Family Color Run takes off from the West Baton Rouge Parish Library, 830 N. Alexander Ave., at 10 a.m. Saturday. Check-in and airbrush body painting is at 9:30 a.m., pre-color party at 9:50 a.m. Wear your white attire; event is free. wbrpl.com. Come to the Cabaret!. UpStage Theatre Company...
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel in ?. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to...
Just before she died, the Queen thanked this champion of Acadian heritage in Louisiana
Warren Perrin and the Acadian Heritage and Cultural Foundation Inc. in Erath received an unexpected yet welcome message from Buckingham Palace this week: The Queen’s thanks for a message from Perrin written to her Aug. 17. Perrin said Tuesday the letter was received at the Acadian Museum in Erath,...
Louisiana filmmaker, LSU alumnus and associate professor to screen new documentary feature
BATON ROUGE– “The Laughing Man,” a feature documentary by LSU Associate Professor of Creative Writing & Screen Arts Zack Godshall, will play at the Manship Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m. The film will be followed by a panel discussion about issues of homelessness. “The...
Louisiana Schoolgirls Told To Forgive Rapists on Field Trip, Sparks Outrage
A parent said her daughter felt "duped" into attending an event where she was "proselytized over and prayed over."
The Harlem Nights Affair is Saturday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you a fan of the classic movie Harlem Nights, starring Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor, Della Reese, and Redd Foxx? If so, this is the event for you. The Harlem Nights Affair experience begins Saturday, September 24th at 8:30pm at Boudreauxs in Mid City Baton Rouge. Live music is provided by the Michael Foster Project. There will also be several DJs including: DJ Dre, DJ Rod B, DJ Pleasure, and DJ Scrappy in Sugar Rays VIP Lounge.
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Caution advised to Napoleonville drivers as sugar cane harvest begins
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon shares reminders for the upcoming sugar cane harvest season. Falcon said the season begins Monday, Sept. 26 with both parish mills operating that day. He said the harvest season lasts for at least 90 days as mills process 2.1 million tons of sugar cane.
East Baton Rouge School System responds to backlash following ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System used its official Facebook page to post pictures from a Tuesday, September 20 event for students called ‘Day of Hope.’. The pictures were accompanied by a post that said, in part, “Today’s ‘Day of Hope’...
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago. With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000. The FBI, ATF, and DEA...
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
