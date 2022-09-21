34th Annual Plaquemine Bank & Trust Company Art Alert Art Show -- judges announced

This interview is the final of a three-part series. The West Baton Rouge Museum will be home for the final tour of the “Billie Holiday at Sugar Hill: Photographs by Jerry Dantzic” exhibition until January 7, 2023. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES) in collaboration with the Jerry Dantzic Archives, the exhibition is an intimate and compelling photographic portrait of Billie Holiday, the consummate jazz and blues singer who was one of the most iconic musicians of the 20th-century. The photographs were taken in April 1957, at a significant moment in her life and just two years before her death at the age of forty-four. Beautifully captured through the lens of photographer Jerry Dantzic, the exhibition provides a rare glimpse into Billie Holiday’s public and private life through pigment prints, curated panels, ephemera, projected video, and vinyl excerpts from the work of renowned writer and author Zadie Smith.

