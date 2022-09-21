Read full article on original website
Arkansas River Report – September 22, 2022
Leadville - 0.62 inch. Colorado Springs - 0.08-0.15 inch. The past week saw water storage in Pueblo Reservoir decrease slightly to 178,299 acre-feet - 55.2 percent full. Water storage in Turquoise Lake decreased to 86,200.7 acre-feet or 66.6 percent full, while the water level in Twin Lakes increased to 119,112 acre-feet, bringing the reservoir to 84.5 percent full. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water level in John Martin Reservoir dropped slightly to 13,054 acre-feet.
State budget forecasts warn of higher recession risk
(The Center Square) - Continuing inflation and "tighter" monetary policy are expected to slow Colorado's economic growth, according to a pair of state economic forecasts released Thursday. The Governor's Office of State Planning and Budgeting September forecast anticipates that while the state's labor market is strong, growth will "dampen." "Recession...
Groups urge BLM to keep off-road vehicles out of Utah’s Labyrinth Canyon
(Utah News Connection) Conservation groups say more needs to be done to protect the natural and cultural resources of Utah's Labyrinth Canyon from off-road vehicles. The Bureau of Land Management is taking comments until October 7 on a draft travel management plan for the Labyrinth Canyon and Gemini Bridges area outside of Moab.
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
