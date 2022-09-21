ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé tears up as ‘Kardashians’ promo dives into secret surrogacy with Tristan

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” is diving right into Khloé Kardashian’s secret surrogacy amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating — and she teared up over the scandal in a new promo .

“There is something that I am ready to talk about,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum, 38, said in the teaser released Tuesday.

“Tristan and I are having another baby,” the reality star said while looking visibly emotional. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting time, and it’s just a difficult experience.

“This has been a difficult time in my life, but it’s the start of something positive and happy and beautiful,” she continued.

Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, cried in a confessional of her own later in the trailer.

“It’s hard to watch her in pain,” the 66-year-old talent manager said, her eyes welling with tears.

Khloé Kardashian got visibly emotional discussing her and Tristan Thompson’s secret surrogacy on a “Kardashians” promo.
Hulu

News broke in July that Kardashian was expecting her second child with the athlete via surrogate, his fourth.

The on-again, off-again couple share daughter True , 4, and Thompson is also the father of sons Prince , 5, and Theo , 9 months, with Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols, respectively.

The NBA player conceived his and Nichols’ baby boy while in a relationship with Kardashian, and his infidelity was addressed when Season 1 of the Hulu show aired in June.

By the time a gestational carrier gave birth to his and Kardashian’s infant in August, they had called it quits.

Thompson fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Kardashian.
maraleenichols/Instagram

The Good American co-creator has yet to reveal their 1-month-old child’s name or share his first photo, but she did talk about her mindset as a mother of two in a recent interview.

“Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift,” the “Celebrity Apprentice” alum told Elle in August. “I know it’s cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting].”

Kardashian added, “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.”

She and Thompson began dating in 2016 and have split over multiple cheating scandals in the past.

The power forward apologized to Kardashian in a January Instagram Story post, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

