Read full article on original website
Related
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
msn.com
Black pepper: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more
Black pepper is rich in piperine which has antioxidant properties, and may help in preventing or delaying the effects of free radicals. Piperine also helps in improving brain function. Black pepper contains active compounds that decrease inflammation in the human body. Possible Side Effects. Black pepper can result in potassium...
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Low Potassium
Potassium is a mineral needed in small amounts for cell, nerve, and muscle function. Under normal circumstances, your body will automatically control potassium levels in your blood. Low potassium, also known as hypokalemia, can have many causes that result in mild to severe symptoms. Low potassium levels are most frequently...
Healthline
New Type 2 Diabetes Drug Achieves Blood Sugar and Weight Loss Targets Faster
Researchers say a newly approved drug for type 2 diabetes performed well in a new study. They say the medication tirzepatide achieved weight loss and blood sugar control goals more quickly than other treatments. Experts say that in addition to medication, type 2 diabetes can be managed through diet and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
msn.com
Major Causes of Shingles Virus!
After getting shingles several years ago I knew that I had to make significant changes in my life is order to not to get it again. Shingles is a painful blistery rash that usually pops up on one portion of the body. The typical symptoms of shingles are nerve pain and a rash. Shingles can be a terrible experience so I’m here to share four major causes of shingles so you can be aware of the things that contribute to shingles.
Your Cholesterol Levels Mean More Than You Think
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 71 million people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. However, many people are unaware of exactly what cholesterol is and the effects of high cholesterol levels on the body. Cholesterol is one of the so-called dietary fats and a vital body substance. Healthline states that it serves as a building block in the formation of sex hormones, bile acid, and human tissues. It also plays a vital role in forming vitamin D and substances that aid digestion, per MedlinePlus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Waist-to-hip ratio better predicts early death than BMI and provides superior measure of healthy weight, study finds
Waist-to-hip ratio is a stronger predictor of early death than BMI and should be considered as a superior measure of healthy weight, new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept), has found. Body mass index...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
When Should You Go To The Hospital For High Blood Pressure?
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke, but its symptoms are not always obvious. Contrary to popular belief, not everyone will experience sweating, facial flushing, nosebleeds, or headaches because of this condition, says the American Heart Association (AHA). In fact, about one-third of U.S. sufferers are unaware of their problem, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). For this reason, hypertension is often referred to as a "silent killer."
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Healthline
Fatty Liver Disease and Diabetes: What’s the Connection?
Living with diabetes can increase the risk of various complications, including nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). In this condition, excess fat builds up in the liver. Around. of people in the United States have NAFLD. But for adults who live with both obesity and type 2 diabetes, the estimates are...
ajmc.com
Preservatives, Dietary Elements Identified as Contributors to Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes
Evidence points to flavorings and preservatives in processed foods as contributors to the beginnings of obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to a recent review. Reducing phosphate consumption and subsequent hyperphosphatemia could lead to advancements in the management of type 2 diabetes and its associated complications, according to a review in Cureus. Food flavorings and preservatives were linked to the onset of type 2 diabetes and obesity as well.
msn.com
Cholesterol: 25 foods to avoid
Slide 1 of 26: When you eat foods containing saturated fats and trans fats—both of which boost the amount of low-density cholesterol in your system—you run the risk of blocking the blood flow to your brain and heart as fatty deposits build up in your arteries. This increases the risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Which 25 foods are best avoided to reduce these risks? Keep reading to find out…
What Does It Really Mean When Your Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Is Low?
The thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) is a chemical that regulates thyroid function. Too high or too low levels of TSH indicate dysfunction of the thyroid.
Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study
Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
msn.com
Why Do Senior People Have Problem With Swallowing
If you have any senior loved ones, you might have noticed that with growing age, they start to suffer from several health conditions. They struggle to lead a regular life. Swallowing difficulty is one of them. Difficulty swallowing is also known as Dysphagia, which is a common condition among senior...
msn.com
The ‘End’ of COVID Is Still Far Worse Than We Imagined
When is the pandemic “over”? In the early days of 2020, we envisioned it ending with the novel coronavirus going away entirely. When this became impossible, we hoped instead for elimination: If enough people got vaccinated, herd immunity might largely stop the virus from spreading. When this too became impossible, we accepted that the virus would still circulate but imagined that it could become, optimistically, like one of the four coronaviruses that cause common colds or, pessimistically, like something more severe, akin to the flu.
MedicalXpress
Liver protein protects against stiff arteries in obesity and diabetes
New research identifies the importance of the protein adropin in preventing stiffness in the arteries of people with obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology. Arterial stiffness is a condition associated with aging and insulin resistance,...
Comments / 0