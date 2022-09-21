After protests against Putin’s military call-up erupted across Russia on Wednesday, authorities arrested over 1,300 people who dared to demonstrate against the escalation in the war against Ukraine, according to human rights groups. Chilling videos shared on social media showed police violently cracking down on the peaceful resistance as thousands of Russians also tried to leave the country in the aftermath of Putin’s mobilization order for around 300,000 to be sent to the frontline. But it seems that some of those who bravely spoke out against Putin’s order have been cruelly ordered to go and die for the despot’s invasion. Some of the protesters detained in Moscow have subsequently been given draft notices while in lock-up, according to the monitoring group OVD.info and Mediazona. The wife of one jailed protester told MediaZona that authorities filmed as they presented her husband with a draft notice and told him he had to take it “because he is a citizen of the Russian Federation and is obliged to appear tomorrow at the commissariat.”

ADVOCACY ・ 2 DAYS AGO