New Winterplace general manager takes the helm

GHENT, WV – September 2022 – As Winterplace Ski Resort gets ready to celebrate its 40thAnniversary winter season, Josh Faber has officially taken the helm as the resort’s new general manager. Prior to joining Winterplace, Faber served as the mountain manager of Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico.

Faber is a veteran of the mountain ski resort industry with over 15-years of experience. Most of his ski industry career was spent with Peak Resorts (acquired by Vail Resorts), where he had the opportunity to work in operations for properties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Like many diehard skiers, Faber started his ski career as a Lift Operator to fuel his passion and work for the opportunity to ski for free. From there he quickly moved through the ranks as supervisor, department manager and learned every aspect of ski operations from the first snowmaking campaign to opening day management.

Faber credits his lift operator beginnings as pivotal to truly understanding the ski customer and being able to consistently deliver a product they deserve and will be proud to ski or board on. “We want our guests to have the best possible winter recreational experience here at Winterplace. One that they will remember and cherish for a lifetime,” says Faber. “Skiing and snowboarding are a lifelong sport, and it is our goal to help cultivate that passion for our guests to take with them no matter where they ski or snowboard in the future,” he added.

He is excited about the resort’s future potential. He believes Winterplace has already paved the way for future growth with a powerful and efficient snowmaking system and some of the most varying terrain progressions available in the Southeast. He believes the resort offers something for all ages and skill levels and wants to continue to build a memorable guest experience.

“My goal for Winterplace is to continue to cultivate a strong and positive culture both internally and externally with our guests.” According to Faber, a strong culture begins internally by creating a mindset that empowers every staff member to do the right thing and conduct business with a servant heart and that translates outwardly to an exceptional guest experience.

Winterplace is currently gearing up for its 40thAnniversary winter season and the team has been working off season on a host of improvements both on and off the mountain. A special Anniversary Celebration will also be announced. The resort typically opens mid-December for the winter season.