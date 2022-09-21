ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

New Winterplace general manager takes the helm

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlKpc_0i4CZE7X00

GHENT, WV – September 2022 – As Winterplace Ski Resort gets ready to celebrate its 40thAnniversary winter season, Josh Faber has officially taken the helm as the resort’s new general manager. Prior to joining Winterplace, Faber served as the mountain manager of Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico.

Faber is a veteran of the mountain ski resort industry with over 15-years of experience. Most of his ski industry career was spent with Peak Resorts (acquired by Vail Resorts), where he had the opportunity to work in operations for properties in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, and Vermont.

Like many diehard skiers, Faber started his ski career as a Lift Operator to fuel his passion and work for the opportunity to ski for free. From there he quickly moved through the ranks as supervisor, department manager and learned every aspect of ski operations from the first snowmaking campaign to opening day management.

Faber credits his lift operator beginnings as pivotal to truly understanding the ski customer and being able to consistently deliver a product they deserve and will be proud to ski or board on. “We want our guests to have the best possible winter recreational experience here at Winterplace. One that they will remember and cherish for a lifetime,” says Faber. “Skiing and snowboarding are a lifelong sport, and it is our goal to help cultivate that passion for our guests to take with them no matter where they ski or snowboard in the future,” he added.

He is excited about the resort’s future potential. He believes Winterplace has already paved the way for future growth with a powerful and efficient snowmaking system and some of the most varying terrain progressions available in the Southeast. He believes the resort offers something for all ages and skill levels and wants to continue to build a memorable guest experience.

“My goal for Winterplace is to continue to cultivate a strong and positive culture both internally and externally with our guests.” According to Faber, a strong culture begins internally by creating a mindset that empowers every staff member to do the right thing and conduct business with a servant heart and that translates outwardly to an exceptional guest experience.

Winterplace is currently gearing up for its 40thAnniversary winter season and the team has been working off season on a host of improvements both on and off the mountain. A special Anniversary Celebration will also be announced. The resort typically opens mid-December for the winter season.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

WV Adult Ed Announces 2022 Awards

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education is pleased to announce its 2022 student and program awards. The recognitions were a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston (September 12- 16). Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult...
CHARLESTON, WV
pbfingers.com

Our Visit to Mercer County, West Virginia

Over Labor Day weekend we took our boys on a family getaway to Mercer County, West Virginia and had a blast! Today’s blog post includes a recap of our trip from where we stayed and what we ate to what we did during our 2.5 days in West Virginia. We owe a big thank you to West Virginia Department of Tourism and Visit Mercer County for sponsoring this trip and blog post!
MERCER COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Ghent, WV
State
Vermont State
Lootpress

Commission congratulates director on WV tourism award

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At Tuesday’s assembly of the Raleigh County Commission, time was taken during the proceedings to congratulate a local organization director on the reception of an annual state award. Executive Director of Visit Southern West Virginia tourism, Lisa Strader, has been named the recipient of...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Ski Resorts#Travel Destinations#Winterplace Ski Resort#Winterplace Faber#Ski Santa Fe#Peak Resorts#Vail Resorts
Metro News

Services to be limited through the weekend following fire at Beckley Travel Plaza

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Flames and smoke caused by a grease fire damaged the Beckley Travel Plaza just off the West Virginia Turnpike in Raleigh County early Friday morning. The blaze, which reported at about 6:26 a.m., started in the Burger King restaurant. Firefighters said the flames got into the ceiling of the travel plaza but did not break through the roof.
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Healing Appalachia Festival Supports Recovery

This weekend sees the return of ‘Healing Appalachia’ in Greenbrier County. The music festival features performances by eastern Kentucky music sensation Tyler Childers, singer/songwriter Margot Price, jam band Galactic, Arlo McKinley, Lucero and others. But the festival has a larger mission than just a good time. Inside Appalachia...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fish Frenzy coming to Beckley Crossing

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Seafood lovers will not have to wait long for dinner at Beckley Crossing. The owner of an upcoming restaurant, Fish Frenzy, said he currently serves seafood at Alfredo’s, his Italian restaurant in Rainelle, every Friday. The seafood night draws a crowd from around the region, added owner Said Elazaley. Elazaley said […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

WVSOM assists MSHA with International Mines Rescue Competition

LEWISBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – When miners from eight nations came together in Beaver, W.Va., to test their ability to respond to emergencies, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was there to help. The state’s largest medical school provided scenario design, staffing and state-of-the-art educational technology for the first aid portion of the event.
BEAVER, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
lootpress.com

Wyoming County route scheduled to close for railroad work

PINEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Scheduled railroad crossing work looks to potentially alter the flow of traffic for motorists in the Wyoming County area in the coming weeks. As reported by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, railroad crossing work set to be conducted on October 8th, 2022 at the Pineville Water Plant will see the corresponding route closed throughout the business day.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

Legend of beast resurfaces near Fireco, West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. — In almost every respect, the coal camp at Fireco was the end of the line. Only one small coal camp, Willibet, had been opened in the coalfield beyond, but Fireco was as far up the hollow as you were likely to get in a car in the 1930s when word of a prowling monster began to make the rounds.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Beckley Common Council session agenda announced

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley Common Council has released the planned agenda for their Regular Session set to take place on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 6:30pm. The meeting will touch upon several issues including the appointment of a new member to the. Beckley-Raleigh County Health...
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1st structure torn down in Kanawha demo grant program

CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission’s Demolition Grant Program tore down its first structure this morning on Rt. 4 in Clendenin. The program aims to get rid of blighted homes that can be eyesores and safety hazards to communities. The abandoned home in Clendenin has been a hazard for years, as it’s so […]
CLENDENIN, WV
wvexplorer.com

Mystery surrounds tale of frontier slave who defended fort

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Settlers who pushed westward across the Alleghenies in the 1700s engaged in a deadly gamble. Despite the threat of attack by the Shawnee, the daring few who took the risk to settle in that wilderness felt the promise of land was worth the danger. Such was...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Weather will cooperate with summer to fall transition in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The calendar says the seasonal transition from summer to fall happens this week and the weather is actually following the same pattern. Humidity dominated Wednesday afternoon’s forecast, but the autumn arrival on Wednesday night into Thursday will include a pair of cold fronts which will drastically cool things off.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy