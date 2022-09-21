Police have charged a second teenager in double murder this spring in Woodbridge, and detectives say the crime was an initiation into the Bloods criminal street gang. The 16-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested Monday at a home on Pond Run Drive in Lake Ridge and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Prince William Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. A few days after the May 15 shooting in the Woodbridge Station Apartments, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy on the same charges.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO