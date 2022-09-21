ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantico, VA

Inside Nova

Langley golfers set records in winning district title

An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
MCLEAN, VA
Quantico, VA
Richmond, VA
Virginia Football
Virginia Sports
Inside Nova

Scoring was high in Concorde District golf tourney

The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
VIENNA, VA
Inside Nova

Keeping tabs on spectators a constant for race officials

It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
BURKE, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown

GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
GREAT MILLS, MD
Inside Nova

Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension

Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
ASHBURN, VA
Inside Nova

Bocce tournament in Great Falls raises funds for veterans

Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Two teens charged; Woodbridge double murder was gang initiation, police say

Police have charged a second teenager in double murder this spring in Woodbridge, and detectives say the crime was an initiation into the Bloods criminal street gang. The 16-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested Monday at a home on Pond Run Drive in Lake Ridge and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Prince William Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. A few days after the May 15 shooting in the Woodbridge Station Apartments, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy on the same charges.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

‘Tank Farm’ open house scheduled this weekend

If you hear rumbling coming from the Nokesville area this weekend, don’t worry. It’s just the Americans in Wartime Experience’s annual “Tank Farm” event, which will feature over 50 military vehicles on display both Saturday and Sunday. The open house is held at 13906 Aden...
NOKESVILLE, VA
WJLA

Second teen arrested after double homicide at Woodbridge apartment, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A second teen boy was arrested in connection with a double homicide in Woodbridge in May, according to Prince William County police. On Monday, detectives identified a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy who was also present during the homicides and who police said took an active role which led to the death of the two victims. The teen was arrested the same day on charges of murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Books and Snacks Ready for Pick Up! Teens, Check Out a YA Book Box from Prince William Public Libraries

Are you struggling to pick your next read but know what genre you like? Looking for a new book, but would love some recommendations from a librarian? Want to get that and some free snacks? Prince William Public Libraries is now offering YA Book Boxes and Adulting 101 Kits for teens to reserve online and pick up at any of our 12 branches.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Road renaming to honor Tamil poet/philosopher

In response to requests from local residents, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation recently installed signage on a newly renamed stretch of county roadway. The new name – “Valluvar Way” – honors the Tamil poet and philosopher ThiruValluvar. Tamil residents of Fairfax County had requested a road naming to honor his life and works.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

