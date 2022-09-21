Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Inside Nova
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3. Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5,...
Inside Nova
Jeffrey Overton Jr. scores five touchdowns as Freedom-Woodbridge blanks Gar-Field 61-0
Freedom coach Darryl Overton beamed and smiled broadly when asked about his team’s offensive execution following a 61-0 blanking of host Gar-Field Thursday night in both teams' Cardinal District opener. And who can blame him? The undefeated Eagles (1-0, 5-0) are scoring an average of 55 points per game...
Inside Nova
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Inside Nova
Battlefield's Colby Burnett, Freedom-South Riding claim Cedar Run District golf titles
Battlefield’s Colby Burnett and Freedom-South Riding captured the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Cedar Run District Golf Tournament at the Piedmont Country Club in Haymarket. Burnett shot a 73 to take top individual honors. The top six players overall made up the all-Cedar Run District team. Freedom-South...
Inside Nova
Scoring was high in Concorde District golf tourney
The overall team and individual scores weren’t as good as in recent seasons, but the closeness of the competition and resulting excitement that generated might have been all-time highs at the six-team Concorde District golf tournament. Four high-school teams finished within five strokes of the lead for the team...
Inside Nova
Keeping tabs on spectators a constant for race officials
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
Inside Nova
InFive: Digital Gateway hearing delayed, dark skies debate and first full day of fall
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County has delayed the next public hearing on the proposed PW Digital Gateway data center complex. A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
Second teen arrested in connection to May homicide in Woodbridge
It is believed that the shooting was part of the two boys' initiation into the gang known as the Bloods. This incident is still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
fox5dc.com
Woodbridge man charged after allegedly inappropriately touching 2-year-old boy
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery after allegedly inappropriately touching a 2-year-old boy, police say. Prince William County Police responded to a residence in Woodbridge on Sept. 10 around 10:18 p.m. to investigate a sexual assault.
Inside Nova
Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension
Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
Virginia man arrested, suspected of stabbing family member
A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument that escalated into him stabbing one of his family members.
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
Inside Nova
Bocce tournament in Great Falls raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
Inside Nova
Two teens charged; Woodbridge double murder was gang initiation, police say
Police have charged a second teenager in double murder this spring in Woodbridge, and detectives say the crime was an initiation into the Bloods criminal street gang. The 16-year-old Woodbridge boy was arrested Monday at a home on Pond Run Drive in Lake Ridge and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, possession of a firearm under the age of 18 and shooting into an occupied dwelling, said Prince William Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. A few days after the May 15 shooting in the Woodbridge Station Apartments, detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy on the same charges.
Inside Nova
‘Tank Farm’ open house scheduled this weekend
If you hear rumbling coming from the Nokesville area this weekend, don’t worry. It’s just the Americans in Wartime Experience’s annual “Tank Farm” event, which will feature over 50 military vehicles on display both Saturday and Sunday. The open house is held at 13906 Aden...
WJLA
Second teen arrested after double homicide at Woodbridge apartment, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second teen boy was arrested in connection with a double homicide in Woodbridge in May, according to Prince William County police. On Monday, detectives identified a 16-year-old Woodbridge boy who was also present during the homicides and who police said took an active role which led to the death of the two victims. The teen was arrested the same day on charges of murder, attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Inside Nova
Books and Snacks Ready for Pick Up! Teens, Check Out a YA Book Box from Prince William Public Libraries
Are you struggling to pick your next read but know what genre you like? Looking for a new book, but would love some recommendations from a librarian? Want to get that and some free snacks? Prince William Public Libraries is now offering YA Book Boxes and Adulting 101 Kits for teens to reserve online and pick up at any of our 12 branches.
Inside Nova
Road renaming to honor Tamil poet/philosopher
In response to requests from local residents, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation recently installed signage on a newly renamed stretch of county roadway. The new name – “Valluvar Way” – honors the Tamil poet and philosopher ThiruValluvar. Tamil residents of Fairfax County had requested a road naming to honor his life and works.
