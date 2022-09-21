Read full article on original website
Footie mad Prince William caught between England and Wales loyalties ahead of World Cup after new title
WEMBLEY chiefs believe the newly-installed Prince of Wales will remain FA President. But that might land Prince William in a slight World Cup conflict of interests. Gareth Southgate's England meet Rob Page's Wales in their final group match in Qatar on November 29. It is not yet known if Prince...
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Kang helps South Korea wins 1st World Cup game in 12 years
SYDNEY (AP) — Leesuel Kang scored 37 points to help South Korea rout Bosnia and Herzegovina 99-66 on Saturday, giving the Asian country its first win in the women’s World Cup in 12 years. South Korea (1-2), which has played in 16 consecutive World Cups — tied with the U.S. for most ever — hadn’t won a game since 2010. That victory was by one point over Japan. Kang hit seven 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. In other games on Saturday, the U.S. beat China 77-63 and Belgium beat Puerto Rico 68-65.
SkySports
Lotte Wubben-Moy interview: The England defender cementing the legacy of a historic summer for the Lionesses
The last few months have been a wild ride for Lotte Wubben-Moy. The Arsenal and England defender signed a new contract with the club she has always supported at the end of April, was part of the team that missed out on the Women's Super League title by a point in May and, by the end of July, had a European champions' medal round her neck.
BBC
England suffer Nations League relegation after defeat by Italy - reaction
That's the end of this live text now, thanks for joining us tonight. Read about England's defeat by Italy and their Nations League relegation. Or read about Gareth Southgate's upbeat attitude to it. See how you rated the players. Find out about Hungary's famous win over Germany. See what else...
BBC
Italy v England: Euro 2020 finalists meet looking to regain lost momentum
Date: Friday, 23 September Time: 19:45 BST Venue: San Siro, Milan Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app. England meet Italy here in Milan 439 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley that brought despair on the pitch accompanied by bitterness and recriminations off it and with both now seeking to regain lost momentum.
BBC
Grealish 'can be more maverick' for England
England manager Gareth Southgate will let Jack Grealish off the leash to express himself in their final competitive games before the World Cup, believes former Scotland international James McFadden. Earlier this week, the Manchester City forward defended his international boss, who has been criticised for poor performances in the Nations...
IAN LADYMAN: Gareth Southgate MUST nail it in the San Siro to stop the rot. England - winless in four - are running out of time to find form before the World Cup and desperately need a victory
The last time an England team went five games without winning was in 2014. Tonight would be a bad time to match that record. Roy Hodgson was the manager eight years ago. Three of those poor results, two defeats and a draw, came in the group stages of the World Cup in Brazil, meaning that England went home early.
Yardbarker
Portugal Q&A: High expectations for Manchester United stars at World Cup
Portugal take on Czech Republic tonight in the Nations League. It is their second last game before the World Cup as they host Spain on Tuesday night. Manchester United have three players that are involved in the Portugal squad, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot. I caught up...
Yardbarker
Watch: Incredible Christian Eriksen Goal For Denmark Against Croatia
Christian Eriksen was called up to represent Denmark during the international break and he has scored an incredible goal. The midfielder has scored against Croatia in the current international fixtures. Eriksen has been a great addition to Erik Ten Hag’s side since joining Manchester United for free in the summer...
Huge rise in fan disorder at football matches in England and Wales last season
The shocking extent of criminal and anti-social behaviour at matches in England and Wales last season has been set out in data released by the Home Office on Thursday.Reported incidents of disorder at matches in England and Wales were up by 60 per cent compared to the last full season before the Covid-19 pandemic.Incidents were reported at 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played in England and Wales over the course of last season – equating to 53 per cent.In 2018-19, there were reported incidents at 1,007 matches, equivalent to one third of the games played.There were 441 pitch invasions reported...
FOX Sports
Portugal visits Czechs needing win in Nations League
PRAGUE (AP) — Portugal plays the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo's team hoping to set up a showdown with Spain to decide who advances to the Final Four tournament. Ronaldo, who will be looking to add to his international record of 117 goals,...
BBC
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: 'Boring' sessions underpinned Nations League win
"Boring" sessions in meeting rooms and repeated walk-throughs on the training pitch were the catalyst for Scotland's win over Ukraine, says Steve Clarke. The Scots dominated the Nations League contest, and John McGinn finally broke through with 20 minutes left, before Lyndon Dykes added two near-identical headers from corners. Scotland...
BBC
County Championship: Glamorgan stay in promotion race after beating Derbyshire
LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 540-5 dec (96 overs): Lloyd 313*, Root 79; Dal 2-67 Derbyshire 253: Dal 92; Patel 5-68 & 273: Madsen 77, du Plooy 66; vd Gugten 3-41,Harris 3-59 Glamorgan (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (2 pts) by an innings and 24...
Uefa set to SCRAP plans for 32-team Euro 2028, but England set to host tournament with all five British Isles nations
UEFA is set to SCRAP plans to turn Euro 2028 into a 32-team tournament. But the decision will not impact on Nyon chiefs’ push to ensure the England-led British Isles bid is handed hosting rights. Senior figures from across Europe have been working on a qualification schedule that would...
UEFA・
Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury, the Portuguese soccer federation said Wednesday. The federation said the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team’s training camp this week. It did not say what his injury was.
